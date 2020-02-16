Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industrialists' body welcome roadshows ahead of investment summit in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 17:31 IST
Industrialists' body welcome roadshows ahead of investment summit in J&K

A body of industrialists in Jammu on Sunday welcomed the initiative of the administration to conduct roadshows across the country from February 17, ahead of the Global Investors' Summit in Jammu and Kashmir later in the year. Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) expressed hope that the step followed by the proposed summit would attract massive investment in the industrial sector in the coming months and create employment opportunities for local youth.

In the run-up to the mega event, the Union Territory administration has come up with a plan to send 54 of its top officers to conduct roadshows across the country from February 17. Each roadshow will focus on showcasing specific sectors for seeking investment in Jammu and Kashmir. "BBIA hails the initiative taken by the UT administration to hold roadshows...Our association is receiving a number of inquiries from prospective Investors for setting up their units in Jammu and Kashmir but they are waiting for the announcement of Central and state government fiscal incentives and the industrial policy which is under active consideration of the administration," president of the association Lalit Mahajan said.

Chairing a meeting of the association, he said the Central and state governments provided fiscal incentives from 2002 onward for the setting up of units in Jammu and Kashmir keeping in mind the disadvantages of location, shallow market due to hostile neighbouring countries and other related issues for long. "It is the need of the hour to provide long term fiscal incentives for the inter-state sale and also for the intra-state sale to compensate the additional cost of raw materials and dispatch of finished goods to attract new investment," Mahajan suggested.

Drawing the attention of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, he said a lot of attention is being given to attract investments from big industrial houses across the country which is a welcome step for rapid industrialisation in Jammu and Kashmir but focus is also required on the MSME sector as well. "MSME sector has the potential for providing mass scale employment to local youth," he said, adding that the sector can also provide an opportunity to local youth to set up their own units with comparatively less investment.

"We request the Lt Governor to take up the matter with the Central government for the finalisation of the central package of incentives as well as state fiscal incentives for the industrial sector of Jammu and Kashmir and also to notify the new industrial policy as early as possible to attract massive investment in the industrial sector," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Yemen's airstrikes kill 31 civilians; Nepal evacuates 175 citizens and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU must develop appetite for power, Borrell saysEuropean Union governments need to be willing to intervene in international crises or risk prolonging paralysis in their foreign policy, the...

Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Feb 16 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m MDS4 KA-SESSION Stormy first session of Karnataka legislature likely on Monday Bengaluru Alleged misuse of police against political opponents, failure in getting the states...

Want to work with Centre for smooth governance in Delhi: Kejriwal

Soon after taking oath on Sunday as Delhi chief minister for the third-time, Arvind Kejriwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis blessings for smooth governance in the national capital and said that he wants to work in coordination with th...

Health News Roundup: Exercises tied to lower risk of kidney disease; Deaths from dengue fever in Paraguay and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. states reject 18 billion proposals to settle opioid lawsuits, discussions ongoing sourcesTwenty-one states have rejected an 18 billion settlement proposal from three major U.S. drug ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020