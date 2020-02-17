Cottonseed oil cake futures slide on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday fell by Rs 22 to Rs 1,768 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend at spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in February fell by Rs 22, or 1.23 per cent, to Rs 1,768 per quintal with an open interest 14,360 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March went down by Rs 25, or 1.33 per cent, to Rs 1,784 per quintal in 83,460 lots.

