Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goyal asks industry to expand export basket

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:47 IST
Goyal asks industry to expand export basket

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked the industry to look for ways to expand the country's export basket by adding more value-added products and cut shipments of raw materials. He said the country's export basket is changing but it is not changing at fast pace.

"We are moving from some raw materials to intermediates. Can we collectively look at changing basket of exports to do more value-added products? Can we reduce exports of, let's say, iron ore and export high-quality steel? Can we stop exporting alumina, and stop importing aluminium products?," he said here. "Can we see how we can become value-added producers so that the indian basket of manufacturing changes," the minister questioned.

He said India's share in the world's trade is in single digit for many products. "Our government has identified a few champion sectors, like textiles, fisheries and IT, to expand and become a world leader in exports. Our government is swadeshi and personally, I am swadeshi. Therefore, we want to encourage our domestic investors on priority. We will fight for their cause," Goyal said.

He also said any country, which does not allow equal and reciprocal access to our products and services in their country, by law "we will stop them from participating in government contracts in India". Talking about scale of production, he said the Indian industry needs to boost its scale to take advantage of the China-US trade war.

"Now, with the China-US trade war, we were trying to see how we can get more Indian companies to benefit from it. The sad part is that we are not producing to scale in our country," he said. Citing an example of retail giant Walmart, the minister said the company wanted 40,000 pieces of some footwear product.

On this, a big Indian company stated that they can give 20,000 pieces over the next year. Walmart wanted 40,000 pieces every month without which they cannot place an order as they have 3,000-odd stores all over the world, the minister said.

"So, unless we start looking at scale, we are going to get out of the market very soon," he said. He asked DPIIT and the department of commerce to identify sectors where India has competitive advantage and where the Indian industry can see business opportunities.

He also asked the industry to highlight their problems in terms of harassment by inspectors of any sort. Further, Goyal added that although he does not differentiate between domestic and foreign investors, "given a choice, I would urge the domestic industry to invest more than FDI (foreign direct investment)" as " we want to encourage domestic investors".

The minister also asked the DPIIT to discuss with the cabinet secretariat about signing a legally binding agreement with states for abiding contractual obligations. He said there are cases where states back out from their commitment, when there is a change in leadership.

He asked the industry to identify sectors where the government can promote assembling of products at a lower rate of duty and finished items at a higher rate of duty. "In a phased manner, we will restrict products' import and ensure that domestic industry can achieve scale," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Harsimran Kaur invited to NBA Global Academy for a second short-term training Program

Indias Harsimran Kaur has been invited to participate in a multi-week training camp at The NBA Global Academy at Basketball Australias Centre of Excellence in Canberra, Australia. The training camp started on Monday and will end on March 3....

Greece offers compromise on migrant centres to placate angry islanders

Greece on Monday acted to placate locals incensed over government plans to build new migrant detention centers on outlying islands, saying it was open to a compromise on their location. The Athens government infuriated residents of five isl...

Rijiju asks AKFI to launch inquiry, India team's promoter says nothing wrong in participation

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday ordered the national kabaddi federation to launch an inquiry into an unauthorised Indian teams participation in the circle style world cup in Pakistan even as the sides promoter asserted that no permis...

7 killed in blast near court in Pakistan's Balochistan

A powerful bomb blast near a district court in Pakistans restive Balochistan province killed at least seven persons and injured 19 others on Monday, according to media reports. The blast took place as a demonstration was going on at the Que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020