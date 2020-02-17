Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sahyadri Hospitals Conducts First Successful Rare LVAD Procedure in Pune, an Alternative to Heart Transplant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:02 IST
Sahyadri Hospitals Conducts First Successful Rare LVAD Procedure in Pune, an Alternative to Heart Transplant

• City's first successful Mechanical device implant on heart gives new lease of life to a Yemeni National

PUNE, India, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan recently conducted a rare and high risk left ventricular assist device implantation (LVAD) procedure on a 22-year-old Yemeni National who was suffering from end stage heart failure. A team of doctors under the leadership of well-known heart transplant surgeon Dr. Manoj Durairaj, Programme Director, Department of Heart transplantation Sahyadri Hospitals including Dr. Shantanu Shastri, Dr. Suhas Sonawane, Dr. Saurabh Bokil, Dr. Priti Adate (Transplant Anaesthesia team), Dr. Deepak Bhavsar Heart Surgeon, Prashant Dhumal, Amar Jadhav, Samrat Bagal (Transplant Perfusionist team), Dr. Swati Nikam, Transplant Coordinator performed this high risk procedure successfully. The patient is now doing fine and will go home within a couple of weeks.

Explaining the case Dr. Manoj Durairaj, Programme Director, Department of Heart Transplantation Sahyadri Hospitals said, "When this patient came to us four months back he was suffering from breathlessness. Investigations revealed that the main pumping chamber of his heart was affected which resulted in end stage heart failure. We didn't have many options before us and we decided to go for LVAD implantation procedure as the patient was very sick. In such cases heart transplant may be an option, but being an overseas patient the long waiting period could have virtually shut any hopes."

Dr. Durairaj added that the Left Ventricular Assist Device takes over the function of the main pumping chamber of the heart, the left ventricle.

This option is chosen for patients who have end stage heart failure when all other treatment options have failed. It can be a permanent treatment (Destination Therapy) or can used as a Bridge to Heart Transplant. The procedure involves performing open heart surgery on a heart lung machine. The surgery is challenging due to the fact that the patients have advanced heart failure, so managing the patient during and after surgery requires well-trained doctors and other health care providers. The implanted machine is controlled from outside initially so that the programming has to perfect before discharge.

The machine which is implanted runs on a miniature mobile battery control unit which has to be carried by the patient and required recharging every 8-12 hours. The patient and the care givers are given training on managing this unit and taking care of the batteries. The patient will also have to be on blood thinner tablets.

The survival of such sick patients without any treatment is only 5% over 1 year. Dr. Durairaj said that the good thing is that with LVAD these patients have a huge survival benefit of over 90% in the first year and good long term outcomes.

There are patients who have a very active family and social life after this procedure. It takes approximately a week in ICU and 2 weeks in hospital to adjust the rates and flow of blood being pumped by the machine into the body

Dr. Jayashree Apte, Executive Director Sahyadri Hospitals congratulated the team of doctors and said, "Availability of expert doctors, trained staff and state-of-art infrastructure ensures we are able to fulfill all the patient requirements of tertiary care especially in complicated and high risk procedures as in this case. We will continue our endeavour to provide best healthcare facilities and services."

About Sahyadri Hospitals

Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 750 Beds, 1,500 Clinicians and 2,500 Support Staff providing round-the-clock healthcare.

To know more: www.sahyadrihospital.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591161/1463896_Sahyadri_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

RBI Guv: Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the government will have to use structural reforms to revive demand and support the sagging economy, and green shoots of the recovery visible now need to be sustained to pull India out of...

IMF technical team to start Lebanon talks on Thursday-source

A team of IMF experts will begin consultations with the Lebanese government in Beirut on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, as the heavily indebted state seeks the Funds help in addressing a major financial crisis. Lebanon fo...

Harsimran Kaur invited to NBA Global Academy for a second short-term training Program

Indias Harsimran Kaur has been invited to participate in a multi-week training camp at The NBA Global Academy at Basketball Australias Centre of Excellence in Canberra, Australia. The training camp started on Monday and will end on March 3....

Greece offers compromise on migrant centres to placate angry islanders

Greece on Monday acted to placate locals incensed over government plans to build new migrant detention centers on outlying islands, saying it was open to a compromise on their location. The Athens government infuriated residents of five isl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020