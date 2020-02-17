Maintain quality, transparency in seed sector: Agriculture Minister

India's seed industry should maintain quality and transparency in its export and import dealings, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday. Tomar also mentioned that research work needs to be intensified in the backdrop of challenges faced by the farm sector because of climate change.

"There is a need to further strengthen transparency in seed trade and maintain high quality," Tomar said at Indian Seed Congress here. There is also a need to develop seeds adhering to the international quality standards, he said in a statement, adding that seed manufacturing companies have to play a key role in this regard.

According to Tomar, seed sector has played an important role in making India self sufficient in foodgrains. The sector can play a key role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of doubling income of farmers by 2022. Research in seed sector is the need of the hour. While some research work is underway, there is a need to intensify it in order to develop better varieties, he said.

Research needs to be further strengthened in view of climate change challenges, he added. The minister asked seed industry to work without fear and assured of providing required support to boost domestic production and exports.

