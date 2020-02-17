Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI Guv: Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:05 IST
RBI Guv: Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the government will have to use structural reforms to revive demand and support the sagging economy, and green shoots of the recovery visible now need to be sustained to pull India out of its worst slowdown in 11 years. In an interview with PTI, he said the fallout of the outbreak of coronavirus in China needs to be closely monitored by "every policymaker" to tailor a swift response.

While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for 2020-21 and recent steps have created a facilitating eco-system for reviving demand and consumption, it is necessary to undertake land and labor reforms, bring efficiencies in agri marketing and focus on skill development, he said. Das said the RBI saw an imminent slowdown in growth early in 2019 and used the space that was opened up by the moderation in inflation to cut interest rates on five consecutive occasions.

He cited global trade and business uncertainties together with sluggish domestic demand leading to lower capacity utilization at factories and twin balance sheet crisis of rising non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans on the one hand, and heavily indebted corporates on the other, for the slowdown in the economy. "There is certainly positive evidence visible ... things slightly picking up but we have to wait and see whether these positive trends are sustaining themselves and we have to see how durable they are," he said.

He refused to say if the growth slowing down to 4.5 percent in July-September was the bottom of the pit that the economy can see. "As I have said there are pieces of evidence of positive developments. But we have to see how durable are these positive developments before we pass a judgment that from here on it is an upward trajectory." "By and large, if you look at our projection which we have given, things should start improving in the next financial year. For the next financial year, we have projected 6 percent of GDP growth against 5 percent for the fiscal that ends in March."

The GDP growth in October-December is expected to drop below its previous quarter rate of 4.5 percent despite a slight recovery in industrial production and positive manufacturing PMI. Das, a career bureaucrat who was appointed RBI governor after the sudden exit of Urjit Patel, said he would refrain from characterizing current slowdown as structural or cyclical.

"My response to such questions is that the response to the current situation has to be both countercyclical as well as structural that I have said earlier also. So, there is a need for counter-cyclical responses, which I think the Budget has attempted to respond through counter-cyclical measures. "There are structural aspects also which needs to be undertaken. Some of these things have been mentioned in the budget. So, we look forward to more such structural changes," he said.

While Sitharaman thinks the slowdown is cyclical, others such as former finance minister P Chidambaram believe it is structural arising from the way the Modi government has handled the economy. Structural reforms, Das said, should be in "agricultural marketing to make the supply chain and the value chain" more efficient.

Also, the APMC Act, which gives states unbridled powers, needs to be significantly amended. "Then there is scope for land and labor reforms," he said. "There has to be a focus on skill development and improving labor productivity, which will arise from labor reforms. Measures have been taken but these processes need to be continued."

"Recent years have been full of uncertainties. Uncertainties emanating mainly from global factors together with certain domestic factors," he said adding Britain exiting from the European Union and trade tension between the US and China created a lot of global uncertainties. This coupled with domestic slowdown leading to lower capacity utilization and twin balance sheet problems led to corporates deleveraging that also impacted the MSME sector.

"As early as February last year we saw that the growth momentum was sort of slowing down. That is why Monetary Policy Committee started cutting the interest rates and we cut in for five consecutive times till October and in December when we saw some signs of inflation picking up we took a pause and again in February we have taken a pause," he said. On the impact of coronavirus on growth, he said the outbreak is bigger than the previous similar problem of SARS in 2003. Also, China is a bigger economy with a larger share in the global economy and so it slowing down will have an impact around the globe, he said.

"The Chief of IMF has already voiced her concern about the impact of coronavirus at the global level. So, therefore, every major economy today will have to be very careful and closely monitoring it," he said. "So far as India is concerned, China is an important trading partner and policymakers both in government and the monetary authority that is a reserve bank, we are very watchful of the developments that are taking place."

He said India's economic boom nearly two decades back was led by growth of the IT sector, expansion in telecom and massive investment in infrastructure led by the Golden Quadrilateral highways project. Sunrise sectors today are a technology that will generate a lot of economic activity and employment, he said, adding the Budget has rightly focused on the creation of the National Infrastructure Pipeline of Rs 103 lakh crore of projects which will create jobs and boost economic activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Student found dead in university hostel room

A 44-year-old PhD student was found dead in his hostel room at the Osmania University hereon Monday, police said. The man, who was waiting for post doctoral fellowship,was found lying on the ground in the room by other students on Monday af...

Punjab govt sets 15-day deadline for ULBs to make cities garbage free

The Punjab government on Monday set a 15-day deadline for its urban local bodies ULBs to make cities garbage free, Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra said here. Besides, the ULBs have been directed to check the menace of stray cattle, he ...

UPDATE 1-Facebook sees risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a raft of rules by the European Union this week and in the coming months to rein in U.S. and Chinese tech companies. The social media gian...

8 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan's Balochistan

A powerful suspected suicide bombing at a religious rally in Pakistans restive Balochistan province killed at least eight persons, including policemen, and injured 23 others on Monday, according to media reports. The bombing took place duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020