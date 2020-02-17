Pradhan reviews BS-VI fuel roll out plan from April 1

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday reviewed preparations for roll out of Euro-VI emission compliant fuel from April 1. India will leapfrog to BS-VI, equivalent to Euro-VI grade fuel, from current BS-IV fuel from April 1 in a bid to cut vehicular emissions.

"BS-VI, which is comparable with CNG in terms of providing clean energy, is expected to bring down sulphur level by 5 times from the BS-IV levels. This will go a long way in mitigating the problem of air pollution and improving air quality," an official statement said. Pradhan said this bold step to leapfrog from BS-IV to BS-VI grade fuel is a testimony of Modi government's efforts towards achieving the commitments made at COP 21 climate summit.

