Paytm extends payment service partnership with Uber

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it has extended its partnership with Uber that will enable passengers to pay for their ride through credit or debit card using its platform. Earlier, passengers were able to pay for their rides through Paytm wallet and other modes like cash and cards separately.

"Uber and Paytm have been long-standing partners. We are extending this partnership to a full-stack payment gateway. This integration will benefit millions of Uber riders to make seamless instant payments from their cards which might be already saved on Paytm," Puneet Jain, senior vice president at Paytm Payments Gateway said in a statement. Under the extended partnership, Paytm will also provide a range of services to Uber's driver partners under the Uber Care program such as savings accounts, zero-fee debit cards and significant cashback at Indian Oil, Paytm FASTags among others.

"With the latest credit and debit card integration with Paytm, we hope to promote more digital transactions, reduce cash dependency on the platform and improve the country's digital financial infrastructure," Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia said.

