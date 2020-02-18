Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind-Ra downgrades Vodafone Idea, NCDs to IND B

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Tuesday downgraded Vodafone Idea's long-term issuer rating to B from BBB minus while maintaining it on rating watch negative (RWN).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:30 IST
Ind-Ra downgrades Vodafone Idea, NCDs to IND B
The company does not have the ability to pay AGR dues. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Tuesday downgraded Vodafone Idea's long-term issuer rating to B from BBB minus while maintaining it on rating watch negative (RWN). The downgrade reflects severe stress on Vodafone Idea's near-term liquidity post the Supreme Court's ruling on February 14 which directed telecom companies to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related liabilities to the government of India by March 17.

Subsequently, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) sent demand notices towards AGR liabilities to telcos. Ind-Ra said it believes Vodafone Idea does not have the ability to pay the dues, given the lack of clarity on promoter equity infusion, severe erosion in refinancing flexibility and insufficient cash balance (Rs 12,500 crore as of December 2019).

The ruling has also elevated the risk of an acceleration in the payment of financial liabilities. Also, said Ind-Ra, even if Vodafone Idea pays the principal amount for AGR dues to comply partially with the SC order, the current cash and equivalent and future cash flows will prove insufficient to meet the financial obligations. The RWN reflects significant uncertainties over the outcome of modification application filed by telcos, the quantum of the AGR-related liabilities and Vodafone Idea's ability to pay the AGR dues.

It also reflects uncertainties over other liquidity events such as the possible risk of accelerated payment of financial liabilities and likely delays in asset monetisation. Since January 2018, about Rs 48,300 crore has been infused in the erstwhile Idea Cellular Limited, erstwhile Vodafone India Limited and Vodafone Idea through capital infusions and asset sales.

However, the continuation of support from Aditya Birla Group remains contingent on financial viability of the business, which appears to be challenging based on the prevailing scenario. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...

''Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?'' Kishor dares Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...

UPDATE 1-European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector

European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple Inc sent shockwaves through the tech sector, hammering iPhone parts makers and underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. Apples Frankfurt-l...

Kala Kumbh- Handicrafts Exhibition to be held to promote GI crafts and heritage

With an objective to promote Geographical Indication GI crafts and heritage of India, the Ministry of Textiles is organizing Kala Kumbh - Handicrafts Thematic Exhibition in various parts of the country through the Office of Development Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020