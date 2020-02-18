IIM Udaipur Completes Summer Placements; Average Stipend Increases by 37%

• IIMU's batch of 2019-21 attracted stellar industry leaders with a stipend recorded an increase of 37% from last year. Overall, a 138% increase in international offers this year

• One of the students from IIM Udaipur has received a summer job that will pay him ₹2.5 lakh

UDAIPUR, India, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IIM Udaipur has completed the Summer Placement process for the Batch of 2019-21. With the largest and the most diverse batch in nine years; 283 eligible candidates sought placements through the Institute.

The batch received offers from a total of 77 firms, with 39 recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time. Some of the prominent firms to join the recruiters' list for Summer Placements are Baker Hughes, Edelweiss, Ernst & Young, Gartner, GlaxoSmithKline, Health & Glow, LafargeHolcim, MakeMyTrip, Michelin, Microland, Reserve Bank of India, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sesa Care and Wonder Cement Ltd.

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "IIM Udaipur is committed to offering a transformational learning experience to our students. Our strong placement record is a demonstration of the trust that the corporate has placed in our high academic standards."

IIM Udaipur has continued its growth - with the average stipend for the batch reaching ₹85,060 - an increase of 37% from last year, and the highest stipend being ₹2,50,000, offered in the FMCG sector. 31 students from the Institute received international offers - a massive increase of 138% compared to last year.

Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged some of the most sought-after Investment Banking roles at Goldman Sachs. Several past recruiters including Aditya Birla Capital, Amul, Bajaj Auto, Cummins, Dell, General Electric, Genpact, GroupM, HPCL, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Indiamart, KPMG, Larsen & Toubro, NMC Healthcare, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, Sutherland, TAFE, Tata Steel, Ujjivan Bank, United Breweries, Vedanta Limited, Xpress Money and Yes Bank also returned to IIMU's campus. Profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of Finance, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Analytics, and HR with the highest number of offers made in Sales & Marketing. The number of offers made in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector also saw a remarkable surge as compared to last year.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur scaled new heights this year by becoming the youngest B school in the world to be listed on the FT MIM Rankings. It is ranked fourth in the country among the other IIMs on the list. The Institute has also gained another feather in its cap - having joined the league of top global MBA schools by getting listed in the QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings. Until 2019, only three IIMs were part of the QS MIM and FT MIM rankings - IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta. In 2020, IIM Udaipur has joined these prestigious lists.

