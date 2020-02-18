Dinesh Shahra Foundation conducts Gau Shakti Abhiyan at Kanha Upvan Gaushala near Banaras

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/Digpu): The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) recently conducted a Cow Health Camp at the Kanha Upvan Gaushala near Varanasi. The camp was organised as a part of the Gau Shakti Abhiyan programme of DSF. Situated on banks of the Ganga in Chhitauni village, about 14 km from the city of Varanasi, the Kanha Upvan Gaushala has been constructed as a part PM Modi's visionary smart-city project. It houses stray cows in comfortable ethologically designed shelters.

Surendra Narayan Singh, MLA from Rohaniya constituency, Dr Ramsakha Singh, Veterinary Officer, BHU, Dr R K Tiwari, Dy CVO, Dr Ajay Pratap Singh, VO, Badagao, Dr Sashank Shekhar Pandey, VO, Kanha Upvan, Siddhartha Dubey, Tax Inspector, Nagar Nigam, Srawan Kumar Singh, Gram Pradhan, Chhitaun along with other dignitaries attended the camp. Dinesh Shahra attended the camp and motivated volunteers to work for the rehabilitation and welfare of native cow breeds. He performed Gau Puja and donated generously to this gaushala for buying food and medicines for the cattle.

The veterinary doctors imparted knowledge on the best practices of cattle care while the other dignitaries also reiterated on the significance of cows in our Hindu society and the need for preserving native cattle breeds. "DSF is honoured and delighted for this opportunity to perform 'Gau Seva' at the spiritual heart of India - Varanasi. Cows have a special place in Indian society and culture. Respect for these animals is synonymous with respect for Sanatan values. With efficient management, it is possible to sustainably rear cattle in a way that is beneficial to the farmers. Caring for these innocent animals will help inculcate humane values in our future generations," said Dinesh Shahra.

"The recently constructed Kanha Upvan Gaushala is a great initiative by the government where stray and abandoned cattle are being taken good care of scientifically and systematically. The nurturing of cows is one of the core values in Hinduism and our foundation is on a mission to promote the core values and essence of Sanatan Dharma," he further added. The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The foundation is built to give back to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability and education are the core causes of DSF.

