African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

“Oil companies have an unmatched ability, and a profound responsibility, to support H.E. Macky Sall’s bold vision in shaping an economy that works for all Senegalese and preserves their freedoms,” said NJ Ayuk.

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development
Last year, the African Energy Chamber and Centurion Law Group hosted a local content forum in Senegal, calling attention to local content development in the country. Image Credit: ANI

As Senegal's first oil and gas projects are under-development and the first production is expected within two years, the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) conducted this week a working visit in Dakar to promote investment into the country and support local content development and capacity building.

Led by Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk, the African Energy Chamber's delegation advocated for local content as a pillar of the industry's sustainability efforts and offered all its support to continue pushing and financing Senegal's initiatives to build capacity and build a new generation of Senegalese oil & gas workers and managers. "Oil companies have an unmatched ability, and a profound responsibility, to support H.E. Macky Sall's bold vision in shaping an economy that works for all Senegalese and preserves their freedoms," said NJ Ayuk.

The team met with H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal; H.E. Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé, Minister of Petroleum and Energies, Ousmane Ndiaye, Permanent Secretary of COS-Petrogaz; Aguibou Ba, Director General of the National Institute for Petroleum and Gaz (INPG) and the majority of the oil and gas operators and service companies.

"Moving closer and closer to becoming a large-scale producer of oil and gas, Senegal's story is an inspiring one. And, as a hotspot for oil and gas development, it is only fitting that the nation cements market-driven local content frameworks that are rooted in capacity building and are driven by the determination to transform practices in its energy sector," declared Nj Ayuk. "That is why initiatives such as the INPG are important in ensuring that industry revenue benefits the state while also guaranteeing employment for citizens. The INPG is a true social contract bringing the private and public sector together to plan for a prosperous future for Senegal," he added.

The Chamber's working visit coincided with that of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which state-owned SENELEC and GE signed an agreement for the development of 300MW of gas-to-power capacity, the modernization of Senegal's power plants and the creation of a maintenance centre in Senegal. In line with the US' interests to increase cooperation with Africa, the Chamber reiterated the industry's call for continued improvements in the ease of doing business and better-operating environments for foreign investors.

"President Trump dispatching Secretary of State Pompeo and US companies to Senegal is a brilliant move. US companies understand that investing in Senegal is good business and a sustainable corporate strategy. President Macky Sall's government has built on positive trends to maximize foreign investments. This includes a commitment to transparency, improving safety and security, strengthening the macroeconomic environment, investing in quality education and skill development in science, technology, and innovation, and avoiding the Dutch disease," added Ayuk.

Last year, the African Energy Chamber and Centurion Law Group hosted a local content forum in Senegal, calling attention to local content development in the country. The ongoing visit serves as a follow-up and a showcase of the Chamber's continued commitment to the growth and development of African economies through ensuring that Africa's natural resources benefit Africa's people first.

"Senegal's emergence as a key player in the oil and gas industry has been remarkable and, as this growth continues to surge, it is important that local communities have a seat at the table, It is also important that we continue to create an enabling environment investor and the oil sector. Cutting unnecessary red tape and fast-tracking project approvals will give the energy operators a boost," said NJ Ayuk. "This, however, is a goal that is achievable only through the collaboration of the private and public sector. Local content is value creation and it is pertinent that Senegal put in place policies and frameworks that will see its people benefit from its hydrocarbon industry," he added.

Last month, Woodside Energy got the green light for its $4.2bn Sangomar oil project, Senegal's first offshore oil venture where the first production is expected in 2023, with a capacity to reach 100,000 bopd. The Phase 1 development concept for the Sangomar field is a stand-alone FPSO facility with subsea infrastructure. Meanwhile, works are ongoing at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FLNG project, whose phase 1 will see the commissioning of a 2.5 mtpa facility by 2022. This month, Kosmos Energy, BP, Petrosen, and SMHPM signed an agreement with BP Gas Marketing for the supply of 2.45 mtpa of LNG over 20 years.

The MSGBC Basin has become sub-Saharan Africa's hottest exploration frontier. Senegal is currently holding a licensing round to further attract investment into its acreages and boost existing reserves. The round is expected to generate tremendous interest from foreign investors and further confirm Senegal as a new African energy leader.

