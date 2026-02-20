Left Menu

Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

Industries Minister P Rajeev announced that, following the Invest Kerala Global Summit, projects worth Rs 54,908.22 crore have entered the implementation phase. This represents over 40% of received EoIs. With 115 projects underway, generating 66,073 jobs, the initiative focuses on enhancing Kerala's investment landscape through targeted policy reforms and systematic follow-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Industries Minister P Rajeev disclosed that projects worth Rs 54,908.22 crore have entered the implementation phase one year after the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS), marking a significant milestone in the state's investment landscape.

Rajeev highlighted that the summit enhanced Kerala's global investment profile by receiving Expressions of Interest worth Rs 1,81,209 crore from 449 investors. Of these, construction for 115 projects has commenced, generating 66,073 jobs across sectors like tourism, IT, and healthcare.

The government is focused on time-bound implementation and transparency, with the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) and other bodies overseeing projects. Policy reforms and dedicated task forces have accelerated progress, demonstrating tangible development from investment commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

