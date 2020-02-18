Rangpuri road to be closed from Wed, Delhi airport asks passengers to leave 15 min early from home

Delhi airport on Tuesday advised passengers to leave from home 10-15 minutes early as a road connecting it with Rangpuri on the National Highway 8 will be closed for over a year to carry out the airport expansion work. The traffic coming from Rangpuri roundabout will be diverted to central spine road, connecting terminals 2 and 3 from Mahipalpur, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press statement.

"A road connecting Delhi airport with Rangpuri on National Highway 8 would be closed for over a year from tomorrow afternoon to carry out construction work of Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the Phase 3A expansion plan," it said. For smooth movement of passengers coming to terminals 2 and 3 from Shiva Murti, Dwarka and Gurgaon, the DIAL noted that it has built and commissioned "Radisson Bypass Road", connecting Rangpuri with the airport via central spine road.

The DIAL said it has put up signage at strategic locations regarding diversion for the convenience of passengers. "The diversion is unlikely to have any significant impact on the commuting time of the airport-bound passengers. However, they are advised to take 10-15 minutes of extra time while commuting towards Delhi airport to be on the safer side," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.