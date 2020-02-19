Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro offers credit for indigenous farmers as he pushes to open their lands

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 05:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 04:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro offers credit for indigenous farmers as he pushes to open their lands
Representative image

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he was pushing a bill through Congress to allow commercial mining and agriculture on protected indigenous lands, as he met with tribal leaders to announce a credit line to support indigenous farmers who have developed soy plantations on their reservations. The far-right leader, who has faced criticism for his government's failure to protect the Amazon rainforest, said the credit line would allow indigenous tribes to buy seed, fertilizer, and machinery, even though large-scale agriculture has hitherto been illegal on their lands.

"Indigenous people cannot be stuck inside their lands like prehistoric human beings," Bolsonaro said as he met with some 20 indigenous leaders at the gates of the presidential palace. Speaking with Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina beside him, Bolsonaro said the credit line would help lift Brazil's indigenous people out of poverty and assimilate them into Brazilian society.

The main organizations representing Brazil's 900,000 indigenous people say a majority are opposed to mining and commercial agriculture on their ancestral lands, however. Bolsonaro's comments at the presidential palace came as Raoni Metuktire, a Kayapo chief known internationally for his environmental campaigning since the 1980s, joined other indigenous representatives in an appearance at Brazil's Congress on Tuesday to ask Speaker Rodrigo Maia to block the government's commercial mining and farming bill.

"Bolsonaro is clearly trying to create division between us, but the majority of us are represented here and is against the bill," said Sonia Guajajara, head of APIB, an umbrella organization of the indigenous tribes of Brazil. "We do not want the destruction of the rainforest with mining and hydroelectric dams. I am against what Bolsonaro is doing," Raoni told a news conference.

Speaker Maia said after their meeting that he had put the president's proposal on the back-burner because it needs far more debate in Brazilian society than the government had allowed. Bolsonaro said his bill will allow indigenous people to mine and plant crops on their lands, and rent them to white farmers if they want to, which is currently illegal under Brazilian law.

Environmental laws also ban commercial agriculture and the use of transgenic crops on reservation lands, though three tribes were given a temporary three-year permit to develop large-scale farming that expired in 2018. One of the tribes, the Parecis are farming 8,000 hectares of soy this season, and Bolsonaro plans to visit them during the harvest, a source at the indigenous affairs agency Funai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Freestyle skiing-Canadian Kuroda dies suddenly at 19

Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19. Kuroda, who made his world cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday, Freestyle Canada said in a news release. Th...

Reports: Beilein, Cavs planning to part ways

John Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing plans to mutually part ways this week, just over midway through his first season as head coach, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The Athletic reported that Beilein met with Cavaliers...

Nets' Irving suffers shoulder setback

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely as he once again experiences troubles with his right shoulder. Irving missed 26 games with an injury to the same shoulder earlier this season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday th...

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020