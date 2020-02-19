Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves six projects to support Nigeria’s development priorities

“Nigeria is central to the World Bank Group’s mission of tackling extreme poverty. The World Bank is carefully targeting its support on high impact projects as the country works to tackle corruption and lift 100 million of its people out of poverty,” said David Malpass, World Bank Group President.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 09:05 IST
World Bank approves six projects to support Nigeria’s development priorities
“Nigeria is central to the World Bank Group’s mission of tackling extreme poverty. The World Bank is carefully targeting its support on high impact projects as the country works to tackle corruption and lift 100 million of its people out of poverty,” said David Malpass, World Bank Group President. Image Credit: Twitter(@NRC_Norway)

The World Bank today approved six projects to support Nigeria's development priorities, including improving immunization, enabling a stronger business environment for the private sector, expanding the digital economy to promote job creation, and increasing public and private sector capacity on governance and social and environmental safeguards.

"Nigeria is central to the World Bank Group's mission of tackling extreme poverty. The World Bank is carefully targeting its support on high impact projects as the country works to tackle corruption and lift 100 million of its people out of poverty," said David Malpass, World Bank Group President.

"These projects focus squarely on delivering better services for Nigerians: ensuring that children are immunized and sleep under mosquito nets, building better roads especially in rural areas, and providing Nigeria's poorest citizens with a unique identification that will make social safety nets and services more effective," said Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria.

The approved program of support in the fiscal year 2020 comprises the following projects:

Immunization Plus & Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services will strengthen health systems to deliver effective primary health care and improve immunization, malaria control, and child and maternal health in selected states. Among key results, the project aims to broaden vaccination coverage, increase the percentage of children under five who sleep under insecticide-treated nets from 28 to 41%, and improve the percentage of women who receive post-natal check-ups from 47 to 55%. The project is financed under concessional terms through an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $650 million.

Nigeria Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project will upgrade rural roads and improve connectivity and access to local markets and agribusiness services in 13 states. Specifically, the project will upgrade about 1,600 kilometers of rural roads and improve 65 agro-logistics centers. These interventions are expected to boost the proportion of the population who live within two kilometers of an all-season road by up to 10%. The project is co-financed through an IDA credit of $280 million, $230 million from the French Development Agency, and $65m from the Government of Nigeria.

Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project will support the National Identity Management Commission to increase the number of persons who have a national identification number (NIN) reaching about 150 million in the next three years. This will enable people in Nigeria, especially marginalized groups, to access welfare-enhancing services. The project will also enhance the ID system's legal and technical safeguards to protect personal data and privacy. This is co-financed through an IDA credit of $115 million, $100 million from the French Development Agency, and $215 million from the European Investment Bank.

Ogun State Economic Transformation Project will catalyze private investment in Ogun State by improving the business environment, strengthening the linkages between agricultural producers, suppliers and service providers, and providing training and apprenticeships for women and farmers. Among some of the key results, the project will facilitate collaboration between farmers and agribusinesses to improve STEM teaching in up to 70% of public secondary schools. This is financed through an IDA credit of $250 million. Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills Project will strengthen the skills of 50,000 Nigerian students and enhance the capacity of technical teachers to better equip them for jobs in the formal and informal sectors. The project aims to increase the female enrollment rate from 13% to 23% in technical colleges and provide recognized skills and certification to 3,000 youth after they complete an informal apprenticeship. This is financed through an IDA credit of $200 million.

Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement Project will strengthen capacity in managing procurement, environmental and social standards in the public and private sectors. The project will enhance the skills of over 21,000 people and help 4,000 professionals become certified in procurement, environment, and social standards. It will also ensure that accredited degree programs meet International best practices and Good International Industry Practice in these areas. The project will help tackle corruption and the risk of environmental or social harm as investments are implemented. This is financed through an IDA credit of $80 million.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-S&P Says Coronavirus Will Deliver Short-Term Blow To Economic Growth In Q1 In China

SP Global Ratings SP GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL DELIVER A SHORT-TERM BLOW TO ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER IN CHINA SP GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS ASSUMING CORONAVIRUS IS CONTAINED IN MARCH, EXPECT CHINAS GDP GROWTH RATE TO RECOVE...

Limping Avs welcome Isles' Varlamov back to Denver

The Colorado Avalanche have followed a five-game winning streak with three straight losses, and the past two losses were especially painful. In a span of 48 hours, Colorado has lost its top goaltender, a first-line forward and a third-line ...

Mexican lawmakers toughen penalties for femicide, abuse of minors after murders

Mexicos lower house of congress on Tuesday approved an increase in prison sentences for crimes of femicide and sexual abuse of minors, amid a wave of protests after the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Mexico City. Lawmakers voted to incr...

Report: Beilein out as Cavs head coach

John Beilein is out as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after little more than half a season in the position, ESPN reported Tuesday night. The two sides reportedly had been discussing plans to mutually part ways this week, with The Ath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020