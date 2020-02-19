CGI Inaugurates Health and Education Learning Program for the Underprivileged Students in Mumbai, India

MUMBAI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI has partnered with Vivekanand Seva Mandal, an organisation that promotes youth education for rural areas, to launch the Health and Education Learning Program (HELP), for the students of Swami Vivekanand Adivasi Ashram Shala, a residential school of 500 students, located in a remote area 125kms from Mumbai, India.

Through HELP, CGI aims to promote digital literacy and provide access to basic healthcare to the students. As part of this project, a website was developed by CGI professionals, which gives students access to self-learning apps and helps track their online and offline learning. Apart from onsite Doctor consultation, the website will maintain the online medical records of the students and an inventory of medical supplies at the school. In addition to the website, CGI will also upgrade the school's existing computer infrastructure. The project will significantly increase literacy, good hygiene and healthy eating practices among students, thereby improving their basic health parameters and enhancing proficiency in English and digital literacy skills.

"CGI is committed to help and improve the digital literacy and the overall well-being of the communities in which we live and work. Through the HELP website, we want to create a platform where underprivileged students get access to quality education and basic healthcare," said George Mattackal, President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI. "We hope that this access will empower and inspire them to be a part of the digital workforce and take up careers in technology."

"We are pleased to collaborate with CGI to provide these students access to digital learning and infrastructure facilities. HELP will help us bridge a gap today in education, this will encourage and equip these students to pursue their education and find suitable opportunities in our society," said Ketan Rajaram Bondre, Chairman, Vivekanand Seva Mandal, Dombivli.

In India, CGI employs more than 14,000 consultants across major cities who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at https://www.cgi.com/en

About Vivekanand Seva Mandal

Vivekanand Seva Mandal (VSM) is an apolitical youth organization inspired by the 'Seva' (service) philosophy propagated by the great warrior monk Swami Vivekanand (1863-1902). VSM is primarily engaged in the areas of youth education and empowerment and development of underprivileged sections of the population.

Learn more at vsmandal.org/

