Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infibeam Avenues expands digital payments business to US

India's digital payment solutions and enterprise software platform provider Infibeam Avenues Ltd said on Wednesday it has made inroads into the United States, the world's second largest digital payments market by revenue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:09 IST
Infibeam Avenues expands digital payments business to US
The US is one of the world's most developed digital commerce market. Image Credit: ANI

India's digital payment solutions and enterprise software platform provider Infibeam Avenues Ltd said on Wednesday it has made inroads into the United States, the world's second largest digital payments market by revenue. The company will offer digital payment solutions to web and mobile based small and medium enterprises largely operating in the online retail, education, hospitality and travel and tourism industry apart from other industry verticals under the brand CCAvenue.

Infibeam said its two-decade of track record in the domestic market and successful launches in the Middle East provides it with the confidence to launch in one of the world's most developed digital commerce market. "The United States market presents a trillion dollar digital payments processing opportunity," said Managing Director Vishal Mehta.

"To strengthen our position in the region, we will explore opportunities to partner and collaborate with large financial institutions including selective acquisitions to extend our digital payments solution reach to merchants and customers in the United States," he said in a statement.Executive Director Vishwas Patel said CCAvenue has been by far the most technologically advanced payment gateway in India catering to over a million merchants over the last two decades. "We are looking forward to launching our advanced real time payment gateway solutions in the United States which is a huge market with over 280 million electronic payment users doing over 450 transactions per capita per year," he said.

According to US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, e-commerce retail sales grew 14.4 per cent in the first nine months of 2019 to an estimated 442 billion dollars compared to 386 billion dollars in the same period last year. Retail sales in the first nine months of 2019 are estimated at 4.1 trillion dollars. According to eMarketer, total US e-commerce retail sales in 2023 are expected to touch 970 billion dollars from 515 billion dollars in 2019, growing at five-year CAGR of 13.5 per cent.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet approves creation of 22nd Law Commission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission which advises the government on complex legal issues. The term of the previous law panel had ended onAugust 31 last year. With the cabinet approval, the law...

Cabinet approves second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural)

The Centre on Wednesday approved the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission Rural, Prime Minister Narendra Modis pet project focussed on sustainability of ODF and management of solid and liquid waste. The second phase will be implemented on ...

China HIV patients risk running out of AIDS drugs in days -UNAIDS

HIV patients in China risk running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because quarantines and lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus disease outbreak mean they cannot replenish vital medicine stocks, United Nations AIDS agency said on Wed...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China and a cruise ship in Japan hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020