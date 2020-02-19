Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Tech bags Rs 1,500 crore new order bookings

Data networks innovator Sterlite Technologies Ltd said on Wednesday it has added new orders of Rs 1,500 crore ranging from continued business development in its core areas of optical connectivity solutions and network services to emerging areas like software virtualisation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:08 IST
Sterlite Tech bags Rs 1,500 crore new order bookings
Business growth ranges from rural connectivity to new-age network virtualisation. Image Credit: ANI

Data networks innovator Sterlite Technologies Ltd said on Wednesday it has added new orders of Rs 1,500 crore ranging from continued business development in its core areas of optical connectivity solutions and network services to emerging areas like software virtualisation. In early 2020, network creation capital expenditure has been accelerated by major European, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asian network creators.

"As STL has strategically invested in these markets it has disproportionately benefited by this acceleration, driving over 65 per cent of connectivity revenues from these international geographies," it said in a statement. The trend towards fiberising each household in Europe has been driving up demand for high-end and easy to deploy optical fibre. STL's proprietary bend-handling fibres and micromodule compact diameter cables that lead to 30 per cent faster deployment have benefited by this trend of fast deployment.

"In India, the rural broadband projects are moving to the next phase of digital infrastructure buildout in leading states like Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This is coming after a year of relatively slow growth in data network infrastructure buildout." More states are expected to accelerate their plans, especially given the enhanced budget outlay of Rs 6,000 crore for BharatNet, said STL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CBI vs CBI: Court raps probe agency for not conducting psychological, lie detector tests on Asthana

A Delhi court rapped the CBI on Wednesday for not conducting psychological and lie detector tests on its former special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit. Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwa...

Libya's Serraj says talk about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events

Libyas internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Wednesday talking about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events on the ground amid ongoing shelling from eastern factions trying to take Tripoli.There...

UPDATE 2-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser

The European Union flagged to Britain long before it left the bloc that any future free trade deal would have to come with a commitment from London to uphold fair competition, a senior EU adviser said on Wednesday. Britain left the EU in Ja...

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

NITI Aayog is organizing Sustainable Development Goals SDG Conclave 2020 Partnerships, Cooperation and Development of North Eastern States in Guwahati, in association with the North Eastern Council, Government of Assam, Tata Trusts, United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020