Stakeholders from boiler industry suggest steps to further strengthen sector

Stakeholders from boiler industry have suggested certain measures such as online system for boiler registration with a view to further strengthen the industry, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Wednesday. The suggestions were made during a meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here.

Leading boiler manufacturers, users, foundries, forges, pipes/tubes makers, third party inspecting authorities, central boiler board members, state representatives participated in the meeting, the ministry said in a statement. To carry forward reforms, stakeholders made certain suggestions like online system for boiler registration and strengthening of inspections by the state governments, improvement in availability of boiler operation engineers by conducting examination at central government level as many states are not conducting examination regularly, it said.

They also suggested removal of disparities among inspections done by third party inspecting authorities/independent competent persons recognized by the Central Boilers Board (CBB) and State Government Boiler Inspectors. Besides, they asked for provision in Indian Boiler Regulations, 1950 to recognize well-known boiler manufacturers/boiler accessories manufacturers.

