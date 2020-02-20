Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities remain range-bound, Cipla falls by 2.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed 0.37 per cent lower on Thursday as concerns over the impact of coronavirus on economic growth kept investors across the globe jittery.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:13 IST
Equities remain range-bound, Cipla falls by 2.4 pc
Pharma major Cipla closed 2.41 pc lower on Thursday to Rs 436.70 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed 0.37 per cent lower on Thursday as concerns over the impact of coronavirus on economic growth kept investors across the globe jittery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the epidemic has already disrupted economic growth in China and its spread to other countries can derail a fragile projected recovery in global economy this year.

But the good news was recovery rates showing signs of improvement. Investors also awaited more clarity on US President Donald Trump's statement ahead of his India visit that the two countries are working on a major trade deal. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 153 points lower at 41,170 while the Nifty 50 slipped up by 45 points to 12,081. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT, FMCG, pharma and financial service in the red.

Among stocks, pharma major Cipla slipped by 2.41 per cent to Rs 436.70 per share while FMCG giants Hindustan Lever and Nestle India closed 1.9 per cent and 1.4 per cent lower. The other prominent losers were Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Auto.

However, IndusInd Bank gained by 3.4 per cent at Rs 1,180.95 per share while Yes Bank inched up by 0.7 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.3 per cent. Tata Steel and Hindalco too traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian markets traded flat with Japan's Nikkei inching up by 0.34 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi was lower by 0.67 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.17 per cent.

The People's Bank of China announced a reduction in the lending benchmark rate in a bid to offset the economic impact of coronavirus. More than 2,100 people have died and governments around the world are trying to prevent it from becoming a global pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs quarantine strategy

Newly released data from a Japanese research institute appears to back the governments case that its quarantine strategy for the Diamond Princess cruise ship was successful in stemming contagion of the coronavirus among passengers.Japan has...

UPDATE 1-South Sudan to form unity government by Saturday deadline

South Sudans former rebel leader Riek Machar said he has agreed to form a unity government with President Salva Kiir by Saturdays deadline, following talks at state house on Thursday.Before the announcement, it had been unclear if the Feb. ...

Indian freelance journalist wins AFP's Kate Webb Prize

Hong Kong, Feb 20 AFP Ahmer Khan, the 27-year-old Indian freelance reporter, was named the winner of the 2019 Agence France-Presse Kate Webb Prize on Thursday for his coverage on the ground in Kashmir during the lockdown of the region. The ...

France, Germany sign contract to develop fighter jet prototype

France and Germany signed a 150 million euro 161.84 million deal on Thursday to develop a prototype of the next-generation fighter jet, a project seen as vital for Europe to defend itself without relying on allies in an increasingly uncerta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020