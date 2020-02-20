Left Menu
Computer Generated Solutions opens new office in Hyderabad

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:40 IST
Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), a New York-based businessapplication, enterprise

learning, and outsourcing services provider on Thursday launched its new 80,000 sqft office here, as part of its

expansion plans in the booming market of India. The organisation which currently has a strength of over

500 employees here, is aiming at doubling the headcount within a span of 18 months, a company release said.

The new facility would host CGS's largest software development centre outside of the USA, it said.

The President and CEO of CGS, Phil Friedmansaid,"Not only is Hyderabad known for its growing technology sector, it

offers a rich talent pool, making it a compelling location from which to serve our valued customers globally."

"The expansion of the Hyderabad office is a logical next step in our evolution and growth as a leading services

provider. This new space increases our ability to attract and retain the necessary talent to ensure we meet customer needs."

Principal Secretary IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan said, "Thesoftware and product development centre at

Hyderabad is a vital component of CGS's global operations and has a growing influence in the cyber security and augmented

reality component of the business. We have the right talent to support such cutting-edge

technical advancements and the Government of Telangana will support them to ensure they put the state on the global map."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

