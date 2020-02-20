Left Menu
Delivering a greener life style

Recognising the colossal need to make commute cleaner and sustainable, Tirupur based automobile company 'CK Motors' is all set to unveil its electric scooters and electric bicycles in India.

(L to R) Chandrasekar, Managing Director, CK Motors and Gopinath, Manager Business Development at the launch event. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Recognising the colossal need to make commute cleaner and sustainable, Tirupur based automobile company 'CK Motors' is all set to unveil its electric scooters and electric bicycles in India. CK Motors is the Joint Manufacturing Partner of 'Pure EV', which has been incubated out of IIT-Hyderabad. Pure EV currently has its manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad and CK Motors is setting up full-fledged manufacturing unit operational at Coimbatore in a couple of months.

Strongly believing in the principles of modern technology, Pure EV Electric two-wheelers are fitted with duly patented Lithium-ion battery, designed in IIT-H for superior quality and user-friendly experience. CK Motors aims to take a major leap forward in power-assisted riding with an exciting range of product line. Their current offerings include a wide range of products listed below with a comfortable and steady riding experience.

* E Bicycles with range 50 km/Charge:- Model - Egnite and Etron plus * Electric Moped ,Speed 35 km/hr with range 60 km/charge :- Model - Etrance

* E Scooter ,Speed 35 km/hr with range 85 km/charge :- Model - E Pluto * Electric Scooter, Speed 65 km/hr with range 116 km/Charge :- Model - E Pluto(7G)

All set to redefine the two-wheeler industry, all products have been designed to flawlessly match the requirements of the Indian roads, sail through the traffic with ease and offer nothing less of absolute perfection. Heading for further impressive growth, CK Motors will soon launch Electric Commercial three-wheeler and four-wheeler, which is currently under testing.

CK Motors - Pure EV will launch its first Experience Centre in Chennai situated at Plot number 28/29, OMR, Kotivakkam, Chennai 41 dated 23.02.2020 between 9:30 am to 10: 30 am. The renowned scientist of Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan, Director (Rtd) ISRO Bangalore and Vice President, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, Padma Shri "Dr Mylswamy Annadurai" has given his consent to inaugurate this experience centre.

The sales of these electric two-wheelers and Patented Lithium Batteries will first commence in Chennai and Hyderabad, and soon expand to the other parts of the country. The Central Marketing and Service Offices are located at Chennai with a team of trained engineers to provide doorstep service across south India.

With a vision to help every household in India have access to sustainable mobility, CK Motors aspire to come forward for the greater good of the environment, with comfortable and convenient rides that are affordable and yet stylish. With a hope of a better future in mobility, CK Motors wishes to fulfill the dream of the 1.3 billion fellow Indians.

"May your Every Ride be Greener, Safer and Better." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

