Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar tramples yen and everything in its path

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar tramples yen and everything in its path

The dollar trampled everything in its path on Thursday after a steep and sudden slide in the Japanese yen called into question its safe-haven status and others from the euro and pound to the Australian dollar were all sent cartwheeling. The U.S. currency has surged almost 2% since Tuesday against the yen, reaching its highest in almost 10 months. It climbed to near three-year highs against the euro.

Its DXY index against the world's most traded currencies, which is up 3.6% this year, rose to its highest since May 2017. It also gained to its best levels of the year against China’s offshore yuan and MSCI’s index of emerging- market currencies. A host of reasons were cited for the move, among them the outperformance of U.S. economic and earnings numbers and worries over the threat of recessions in Japan and the euro zone.

"I think this has really brought into focus the role the dollar is playing as a safe haven," said Rabobank senior currency strategist Jane Foley. Japan's proximity to China and recent poor economic data had also turned markets off the yen, she said. China had reported a drop in new virus cases and announced an interest rate cut to buttress its economy. But South Korea recorded an increase in new cases, Japan reported two deaths, and researchers said the pathogen seemed to spread more easily than previously believed.

European stock markets were flat. London, Frankfurt and Paris markets were little changed to 0.3% lower by early afternoon. Wall Street futures for the S&P 500 were lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had slipped 0.5% overnight, led by drops in Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI.

DOLLAR BULLS CHARGE The yen had been undermined by a run of weak data this week, but traders were unnerved when it blew past a support level at 110.30 per dollar.

It dropped nearly 1.4% against the dollar, its sharpest fall in six months, and 2% against the Norwegian krone, its sharpest daily drop in almost three years. The euro slipped 0.1% lower to $1.079. Its 3.7% plunge since the start of the year is its worst start to a year since 2015. Britain's sterling dropped for the fourth straight day as the dollar's strength and jitters about the start of Britain's trade talks with the EU set in.

"Nearness to China and dependence on China have not helped the yen as a risk-off. We have seen the yen and gold diverging for a while and this may not be the end of it," said Shafali Sachdev, head of FX in Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. "The kind of classic correlations between U.S. yields and the yen, those have been kind of breaking down ... we need to see past this virus situation to see whether the yen will regain its safe-haven status."

The Singapore dollar dropped to an almost three-year low and the Korean won weakened past 1,200 to the dollar. The Australian dollar fell 0.6% to an 11-year low of $0.6633 after a surprise rise in unemployment.

Bonds were slightly firmer, oil prices held overnight gains that lifted Brent to near $60 a barrel and gold remained around $1,609 per ounce. "Markets have taken a step back because the authorities won't do any major stimulus until they are completely sure the virus has stopped" said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies in Hong Kong.

"There's no point in doing it when people are sitting at home. They can't even spend the money or use it." (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Game is on again between France and Germany as EU spars over budget

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande sealed a breakthrough deal on the European Unions last joint budget in 2013, negotiating in a backroom of a Paris stadium where Germany and France were facing off in a friendly soccer game.We did that in ...

UPDATE 1-Argentine bonds set for another fall after IMF green lights restructuring

Argentine bonds could take another hit on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund essentially gave the government a green light to restructure its bonds, marking the latest chapter in the once-wealthy countrys long history of financi...

India-US trade deal: India hopes to reach understanding which strikes 'right balance'

India has been engaging with the US for quite some time, and we do hope to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides, said Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while answeri...

Two undertrial prisoners escape from Assam jail

Two undertrial prisoners, one of them a Bangladeshi national, escaped from Karimganjdistrict jail early on Thursday, a senior police officer said. Samsul Islam, a resident of Maulavi Bazar inBangladesh, along with fellow inmate Nasim Ahmed,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020