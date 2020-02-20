Left Menu
BridgeLabz to open 2 new labs; give employment to 2,500 engineers by FY2021

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:34 IST
BridgeLabz Solutions LLP, IP-driven incubation labs, on Thursday said the company is planning to launch new units in Pune and Hyderabad. It is also aiming to skill and employ over 2,500 engineers by FY2020-21.

Along with this, the company has been conducting a series of coding boot camps and other initiatives aimed at creating a more employable engineering talent pool, BridgeLabz Solutions LLP said in a release here. Speaking on the plans for expansion, BridgeLabz founder Narayan Mahadevan said, "Our next steps are multi-pronged, to tap into the latent potential of engineering talent from tier II and III regions. We have identified Hyderabad as one of the major hubs where talent exists, where a training center in or around their hometowns will be a major benefit in preventing migration. Additionally, we have strategically mapped out Pune as a city where talent from tier II and III regions aggregates in search of better training or careers."

Through its Maker Program alone, BridgeLabz has registered a 300 percent jump in revenue in FY20, thus far. Within the current fiscal, it has supported the country's technology ecosystem with over 1,100 highly skilled engineers trained and placed at leading companies. The company also encourages women engineers, having spread awareness about a strong career path for them with multiple outreach programs and partnerships, thereby securing a 45 percent representation amongst its trained talent to-date.

