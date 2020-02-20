CSC e-Governance to take MSME Ministry schemes to rural India

The MSME Ministry and e-governance services delivery arm CSC SPV have signed an agreement to promote schemes run by the ministry in rural areas. "Only CSC has potential to create grassroot entrepreneurs. Our CSCs are itself small enterprises. Like other government programmes and schemes, we will help MSME Ministry in taking their programmes across India, particularly in rural areas," CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi said in a statement.

Both CSC e-Governace Services India Limited and Ministry of MSME jointly conducted a workshop early this week to train entrepreneurs about the various schemes that can be delivered through common service centres. “CSCs can play major role in MSME programs like Udyam Sakhi and Udyam Sathi. We can develop a group on this. India is the nation of villages and CSC-Ministry of MSME collaboration can play a major role in investment mobilization," MSME Special Secretary and Development Commissioner Ram Mohan Mishra said.

There are over 3.65 lakh CSCs located across India which provide government services in rural area. "Village Level Entrepreneurs have revolutionized India by empowering women, marginalized communities and rural citizens and providing opportunities for access of various government and other services to them. CSCs can act as facilitators in disseminating in the schemes and programs of the government to the MSMEs, mainly those in the rural and semi urban areas," MSME Ministry DDG D P Srivastava said.

