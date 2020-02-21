Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, bonds get safe-haven rush as virus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 06:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 06:27 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, bonds get safe-haven rush as virus spreads

Asian shares were cast adrift on Friday as fears over the creeping spread of the coronavirus sent funds fleeing to the sheltered shores of U.S. assets, lofting the dollar to three-year highs. Even Wall Street turned south late on Thursday on reports of increased infections in Beijing, and as the virus spread in South Korea and Japan.

Corporate earnings are increasingly under threat as U.S. manufacturers, like many others, scramble for alternative sources as China's supply chains seize up. "COVID-19 anxiety has risen to a new level amid concerns of virus outbreaks in Beijing and outside of China," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB. "U.S. and EU equity markets have been sold across the board with core global yields benefiting from safe-haven flows," he added. "Asian currencies have suffered sharp falls, including the yen as recession fears trump the usual safe-haven demand."

Adding to the tension was the imminent release of flash manufacturing surveys for a range of countries. Japan's index dropped to 47.6, from 48.8, marking the steepest contraction in seven years. Gold shined as a safe harbour and rose to its highest in seven years. The yellow metal was last at $1,620.17 having added 2.3% for the week so far.

Equities lagged, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.2% on Friday in nervous trade. South Korea slipped 0.8% as the virus spread in the country, while Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.1% as a plunge in the eyen promised to aid exporters.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.25%, extending the overnight retreat. The Dow had lost 0.44% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38% and the Nasdaq 0.67%. BUYING BONDS

Sovereign bonds benefited from the mounting risk aversion, with yields on 30-year U.S. Treasuries falling below the psychologically important 2% level to the lowest since September 2019. Yields on 10-year notes were down 7 basis points for the week at 1.52%.

"The U.S. 10-year has rallied more than all the other liquid G5 bond market alternatives," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank. "Treasuries attract foreign bond inflows because of their higher yields, and because higher yields leave more scope for yields to decline."

Those flows were a boon to the U.S. dollar, boosting it to multi-month peaks against a raft of competitors this week. The most spectacular gains came on the Japanese yen as a run of dire domestic data stirred talk of recession there and ended months of stalemate in the market.

The dollar was last lording it at 112.08 yen and set for its best week since September 2017 with a rise of 2%. Another casualty of its close trade ties with China was the Australian dollar, which plumbed 11-years lows. The euro fared little better, touching lows last seen in April 2017 to be last at $1.0787.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar hit a three-year top at 99.910 having climbed 0.8% for the week so far. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets noted the dollar's outperformance had brought it close to breaching a host of major chart barriers, which could supercharge its rally.

"This has allowed the DXY to approach the 100.00 threshold – with a key resistance hurdle at 100.30 now within sight," they wrote in a note. The same went for the Chinese yuan. "USD/CNH is now poised to pierce resistance at 7.0559 after the USD hit new cycle highs against other EM currencies."

Oil prices faded a little early on Friday, but were still up sharply on the week. U.S. crude dipped 32 cents to $53.56, while Brent crude futures were yet to trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Reduce inequality, UN labor agency urges on World Social Justice Day

Reduce inequality around the world, the United Nations labor agency urged on Thursday, World Social Justice Day.The gap between the rich and the poor is larger than previously thought. Globally, the poorest 20 percent of any given country n...

Wild look to build on new beginnings, face Oilers next

Alex Galchenyuk was just happy to have an opportunity. Even if his new coach, Dean Evason, was too nervous to watch. Galchenyuk scored the tying goal with less than five minutes left in regulation and then the winner in the fifth round of t...

WRAPUP 8-South Korea city deserted after coronavirus 'super-spreads' through church

The streets of South Koreas fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the coronavirus in what the authorities described as a super-spreading event at a church.The deserted ...

Oladipo, Pacers start stretch run against Knicks

As the Indiana Pacers begin their march toward the playoffs with Fridays visit to the New York Knicks, theyll be doing so with a healthy Victor Oladipo, who is ready to ramp up his minutes. Oladipo will be playing in his eighth game since m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020