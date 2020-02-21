Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Indian International School Announces Scholarships up to 100 percent

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 14:34 IST
Global Indian International School Announces Scholarships up to 100 percent

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Global Indian International School (GIIS), a Singapore based chain of premier institutions, with a network of 21 campuses across 7 countries, has introduced multiple unique scholarship programs to provide access to quality education for students in India. The school aims to provide various scholarships beyond academic excellence, promoting holistic development of students.

• Scholarships worth INR 5 crores will be awarded to deserving candidates

• Through these scholarships, students get access to GIIS’ campuses in Singapore and India. • The scholarships are open to both GIIS and Non-GIIS students.

• Last date to apply for India Scholarship is 28th Feb’ 2020, and for Singapore Scholarship is 10th March’ 2020.

Launched about 10 years back, GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship, a fully-funded 2 year scholarship program for world-class education at its flagship SMART campus in Singapore, has given wings to more than 85 Indian students so far. Following this, GIIS with presence in over 5 cities across the country, has now launched 4 different opportunities under the India scholarship program. These scholarships not only recognizes academic but other talents as well, aside providing access to quality education to students from moderate-income families as well.

To register for the 2 year scholarship program in Singapore, the students can apply before 10th March, 2020. For India Scholarships, the last date to submit the application is February 28, 2020, for which students from Noida, Pune, Bangalore and Surat can apply.

Commenting on the scholarship initiative, Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Global Schools Foundation said, “We believe that access to quality education is the right of every student in the country. Our commitment is towards adapting global best practices and providing world-class education to build future leaders. The Scholarship Programmes of GIIS will give students an opportunity to get global exposure and study an international-level curriculum across GIIS campuses in India and Singapore.”

The selection process for Singapore scholarship will include a written exam, followed by 2 rounds of interviews. The centres for these exams would be major cities across India. The selection process for India scholarship is based on their respective eligibility criteria. For more details on Singapore scholarship, one can visit www.giisscholarships.org, and for details on India scholarships, visit https:cholarships.globalindianschool.org/india

Various scholarships offered by GIIS in their India Scholarship Program include the ‘Global Citizens Merit Scholarship’ (GCMS). It recognizes academic talent and will be awarded to deserving candidates as a stepping stone for future growth by providing them an unparalleled learning experience at its flagship campuses in India. Another unique scholarship program that is being offered is the ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam NextGen Global Skills Scholarship’. This scholarship recognises talents in the digital space and encourages them. GIIS’ ‘Mahatma Gandhi Universal Values Merit-cum-Means Scholarship’ (MGMCM) is aimed to provide financial assistance to deserving students from moderate-income families with a fee waiver in the tuition fee to help them in their educational journey. Promoting its patent Nine Gems framework for holistic development, GIIS will also offer scholarships in ‘9 GEMS Holistic Development Scholarship’ which will be aimed to groom students, hone their inherent strengths and mould their personalities to make them well-rounded citizens.

Important details of Scholarships offered by GIIS:

Scholarship Name

For GIIS Campus in

Applicable for

Link to Apply

Last Date to Apply

GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship, Singapore

Singapore

Students currently studying in Grade 10

https://hubs.ly/H0ghbZh0

10th March, 2020

Mahatma Gandhi Universal Values Merit-cum-Means Scholarship (MGMCM)

Noida, Pune, Bangalore & Surat

Nursery to Grade 12

https://hubs.ly/H0n3W9N0

28th February, 2020

Global Citizens Merit Scholarship (GCMS)

Noida, Pune, Bangalore & Surat

Grade 9 to 11

https://hubs.ly/H0n3W9N0

28th February, 2020

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam NextGen Global Skills Scholarship

Noida, Pune, Bangalore & Surat

Grade 9 to 11

https://hubs.ly/H0n3W9N0

28th February, 2020

9 GEMS Holistic Development Scholarship

Noida, Pune, Bangalore & Surat

Grade 5 to 11

https://hubs.ly/H0n3W9N0

28th February, 2020

With an aim to provide quality education to students in India, GIIS continues to give aspiring students a platform to hone their skills and build leaders of tomorrow.

About Global Indian International School

Winner of more than 130 international awards in the past 18 years, Global Indian International School (GIIS) is a global network of premier international schools with more than 15,000 students across 21 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam and India. Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a comprehensive range of International and Indian curricula for Kindergarten to Year 12 students. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Cambridge IGCSE, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Global Montessori Plus programme.

GIIS’ mission is to nurture young minds into global leaders and innovators through its proprietary 9 GEMS™ methodology, a holistic approach to teaching that balances academics with sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship and character development. GIIS is a member of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF). Based on high standards of governance and established academic criteria, GSF has consistently been recognized internationally for excellence in education.

For more information, please visit: www.globalindianschool.org

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Streaking Stars try to catch 1st-place Blues

The Dallas Stars will try to continue their climb up the Central Division ladder when they host the St. Louis Blues Friday night. The Stars are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, but interim coach Rick Bowness is trying to keep his foot on the a...

Victoria's Secret goes private in a $525 million deal

Victorias Secret, the troubled lingerie brand owned by L Brands, is being sold to a private equity firm in a 525 million dollar deal. According to CNN, Sycamore Partners and L Brands will split control of the brand. The private equity firm ...

Athletics-Ethiopia's Yeshaneh smashes half marathon world record by 20 seconds

Ethiopias Ababel Yeshaneh smashed the half marathon world record by 20 seconds on Friday to win the Ras Al Khaimah RAK event in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. Yeshaneh crossed the finish line in one hour, four minutes and 31 seconds at...

MP govt takes back its order on sterilisation

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday took back the order directing health workers in the state to bring at least one man for sterilisation or face penalty. Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said that the state government has withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020