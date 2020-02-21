Global Indian International School announces scholarships up to 100 percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global Indian International School (GIIS), a Singapore based chain of premier institutions, with a network of 21 campuses across seven countries, has introduced multiple unique scholarship programs to provide access to quality education for students in India. The school aims to provide various scholarships beyond academic excellence, promoting holistic development of students.

* Scholarships worth Rs 5 crores will be awarded to deserving candidates * Through these scholarships, students get access to GIIS' campuses in Singapore and India.

* The scholarships are open to both GIIS and Non-GIIS students. * Last date to apply for India Scholarship Feb 28, 2020, and for Singapore Scholarship is March 10, 2020.

Launched about ten years back, GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship, a fully-funded two-year scholarship program for world-class education at its flagship SMART campus in Singapore, has given wings to more than 85 Indian students so far. Following this, GIIS with presence in over five cities across the country, has now launched four different opportunities under the India scholarship program. These scholarships not only recognizes academic but other talents as well, aside providing access to quality education to students from moderate-income families as well.

To register for the two-year scholarship program in Singapore, the students can apply before March 10, 2020. For India Scholarships, the last date to submit the application is February 28, 2020, for which students from Noida, Pune, Bangalore and Surat can apply. "We believe that access to quality education is the right of every student in the country. Our commitment is towards adapting global best practices and providing a world-class education to build future leaders. The Scholarship Programmes of GIIS will give students an opportunity to get global exposure and study an international-level curriculum across GIIS campuses in India and Singapore," said Atul Temurnikar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Global Schools Foundation, while commenting on the scholarship initiative.

The selection process for Singapore scholarship will include a written exam, followed by two rounds of interviews. The centres for these exams would be major cities across India. The selection process for India scholarship is based on their respective eligibility criteria. For more details on Singapore scholarship, one can visit the official website and for details on India scholarships, visit the official website. Various scholarships offered by GIIS in their India Scholarship Program include the 'Global Citizens Merit Scholarship' (GCMS). It recognizes academic talent and will be awarded to deserving candidates as a stepping stone for future growth by providing them an unparalleled learning experience at its flagship campuses in India.

Another unique scholarship program that is being offered is the 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam NextGen Global Skills Scholarship'. This scholarship recognises talents in the digital space and encourages them. GIIS' 'Mahatma Gandhi Universal Values Merit-cum-Means Scholarship' (MGMCM) is aimed to provide financial assistance to deserving students from moderate-income families with a fee waiver in the tuition fee to help them in their educational journey.

Promoting its patent Nine Gems framework for holistic development, GIIS will also offer scholarships in '9 GEMS Holistic Development Scholarship' which will be aimed to groom students, hone their inherent strengths and mould their personalities to make them well-rounded citizens. Important details of Scholarships offered by GIIS:

With an aim to provide quality education to students in India, GIIS continues to give aspiring students a platform to hone their skills and build leaders of tomorrow. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.