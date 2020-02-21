Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares fall as investors stay wary of virus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 15:25 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares fall as investors stay wary of virus impact
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares fell on Friday as investors remained wary of the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the bloc, despite data showing a faster-than-expected pickup in business activity in February.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index shed nearly half a percent and was set to end slightly lower for the week as China reported an uptick in new virus cases. The index had scaled record highs earlier in the week as data signaled a slight slowdown in the outbreak, lending weight to forecasts that the crisis might blow over by April.

The outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people so far and upended industrial activity in China, causing disruptions for several European manufacturers that supply and source products from one of the EU's largest trading partners. On Friday, IHS Markit's eurozone flash composite purchasing manufacturers' index (PMI) showed business activity expanding at a better-than-expected pace, although expansion remained slow.

Investors will now look to the final reading due in early-March. "The news (about the virus) has not been too positive, but nothing has indicated that we are falling into a catastrophic scenario yet as far as markets are concerned," said Hubert de Barochez, markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

"The PMIs are encouraging that we're not heading into recession at least, but we still see consistently slow growth." German stocks recovered slightly from initial losses after preliminary IHS data showed the country's business activity was slightly better than expected in February.

Commodity-linked EU subindexes such as basic resources and oil and gas stocks were among the worst-performing sectors, shedding around 1% each. Among individual movers, British luxury brand Burberry Group fell 3% after Jefferies cut the stock's price target, saying it was one of the most exposed brands to the coronavirus outbreak.

Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika AG dropped 2.5% after it posted a weaker-than-expected annual operating profit. Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto PLC fell 1.1% after it said it's Mongolian copper unit had begun an international arbitration process to resolve a dispute with the local tax authority.

On the other hand, French consultancy Sopra Steria Group SA topped the STOXX 600 after it reported strong annual results and announced plans to buy software developer Sodifrance SA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to impact company's transition to BS-VI regime: Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it currently doesnt foresee the coronavirus outbreak affecting its plans for migration to BS-VI emission norms, although some of its component suppliers source parts from China. The c...

Muthoot Finance raises USD 550 million via bonds

Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance on Friday said it has raised USD 550 million around Rs 3,900 crore through dollar bond, offering a coupon of 4.4 per cent. The proceeds of the issue will be used for towards lending, the company said in a...

Chinese wrestlers quarantined in Serbia over virus

Chinese wrestlers gunning for a place at this summers Tokyo Olympics are training in quarantine in Serbia after a qualifying event was moved from China to Kyrgyzstan because of the coronavirus. The Chinese athletes are going through an exte...

Thackeray arrives Delhi to meet PM Modi, Sonia and LK Advani

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived in the national capital for his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani on Friday.On his arrival at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020