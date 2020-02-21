Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St slides as gloomy data adds to coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 23:50 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slides as gloomy data adds to coronavirus fears

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity stalled in February, while a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' index of services sector activity dropped to its lowest level since October 2013, signalling a contraction for the first time since 2016. The manufacturing sector also clocked its lowest reading since August.

Declines on Friday were led by heavyweights Microsoft Corp , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc for a second straight day. The S&P technology index dropped 1.9%. Chipmakers, heavily reliant on China for their revenue, also took a beating, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.5%.

"We are in an unknown situation and, when valuations are expensive, any minor hint of news that is negative makes investors run for the exits," said Phil Blancato, chief executive officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York. Hopes of monetary easing by major central banks had propelled the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq to all-time highs on Wednesday, but the indexes are on course for their first weekly decline in three weeks as the virus appears harder to contain.

The S&P 500 was trading 1.4% below its all-time high. "I think Apple's announcement last week is the beginning of the hard news flow," said Hugh Anderson, managing director at HighTower Advisors in Las Vegas, Nevada, referring to the iPhone maker's sales warning due to the impact of the virus outbreak.

"Not only are you seeing a break in the supply chain but also you're seeing a break in the demand for products, which is a fundamental challenge to an already moderate global growth." China reported a jump in new cases on Friday, while South Korea became the latest hot spot with 100 new cases and more than 80 people tested positive for the virus in Japan.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index, hit its highest level in nearly three weeks. The risk-off sentiment drove up gold and bond prices, while falling Treasury yields hit shares of lenders, with the S&P banks index down 1.2%.

A slide in oil prices knocked 1% off the S&P energy index . At 1:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.64% at 29,031.99. The S&P 500 fell 0.86% to 3,344.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.40% to 9,614.53.

Among other stocks, Dropbox Inc jumped 21.2% after it raised its outlook for operating margin, and Deere & Co rose 8.2% after an unexpected rise in first-quarter profit. Sprint Corp climbed 6.1% as it announced new merger terms with T-Mobile US that would reduce the stake of major Sprint shareholder SoftBank. T-Mobile shares dipped 0.9%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.94-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 26 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and 49 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-S.African Anderson has second knee operation in five months

South Africas former world number five Kevin Anderson said on Friday he will be out of action for the foreseeable future after surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus. Anderson, who missed the second half of the 2019 season to r...

Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas sets world indoor triple jump record

Venezuelas Yulimar Rojas broke the world indoor triple jump record with 15.43 metres at a meeting in Madrid on Friday.The twice world champion set the mark with her final jump, adding seven centimetres to Russian Tatyana Lebedevas record wh...

Beirut concert brings music and medicine together for cancer patients

A Lebanese hospital brought music and medicine together on Friday in a concert for cancer patients. Music has healing power, it gives hope, said Laura Lahoud from the al-Bustan music and arts festivals that helped stage the recital at the A...

UPDATE 5-Divided EU fails in bid to end budget deadlock

A European Union summit ended abruptly on Friday after leaders failed to reach agreement on the blocs long-term budget, following a two-day stand-off between poorer countries and frugal member states seeking to rein in spending.Summit chair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020