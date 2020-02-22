Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 03:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 03:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

Global equity markets slumped on Friday as the fast-spreading coronavirus drove investors into safe havens, with gold hitting a fresh seven-year high and the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond sliding to an all-time low.

The virus spread to hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, contributing to a jump in reported cases beyond the epicenter in Hubei province, including 100 more in South Korea. Cases of the disease have turned up in 26 countries and territories outside mainland China, killing 11 people, according to a Reuters tally. According to data, mainland China had 892 new confirmed cases and 118 deaths, with most of those in Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan, which remains under virtual lockdown.

The CBOE market volatility index, the market's "fear gauge," rose just shy of 10% in the biggest single-day jump since late January. The VIX closed at its highest level since Feb. 3. Crude oil prices slid about 1% and the U.S. dollar fell across the board.

Heading into the weekend, investors decided to book profits on the possibility of more coronavirus news, said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. The coronavirus has become this year's worry, much as the U.S.-China trade war was in 2019, he said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.75% and emerging market stocks lost 1.05%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.49% as shares fell from record highs on Thursday. A raft of disappointing earnings added to fears about the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Auto stocks led losses in Europe, down 1.9% in their worst session in four weeks. The sector is the worst performing among major regional sectors, off more than 8% so far this year. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 227.57 points, or 0.78%, to 28,992.41. The S&P 500 lost 35.48 points, or 1.05%, to 3,337.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 174.38 points, or 1.79%, to 9,576.59.

U.S. stocks were beaten down by concerns about the virus and after data showed American business activity stalled in February, signaling a contraction for the first time since 2016. U.S. chipmakers fell sharply. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slid 2.99%, on track for its worst one-day drop since Jan 31, when fears about the health crisis pummeled markets.

A flash reading of the IHS Markit services sector Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to its lowest level since October 2013. The manufacturing sector also clocked its lowest reading since August. Heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc led U.S. stocks lower for a second straight day.

The dollar index fell 0.532%, with the euro up 0.6% to $1.0848. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.47% versus the greenback at 111.62 per dollar.

While markets had largely brushed aside fears of long-term economic damage from the virus, a steady drip of new cases in countries beyond China has kept concerns alive. Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell below 1.5% for the first time since early September, while the 30-year long bond fell to 1.886%, an all-time low.

The 10-year note rose 17/32 in price to push its yield down to 1.4696%. Ten-year German government bond yields fell to a four-month low earlier at -0.464%, but rebounded after the IHS Markit Composite Flash PMI for the euro zone showed business activity accelerated more than expected in February.

Yields closed at -0.43% Oil prices slid as investors fretted about crude demand being pinched by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while leading producers appeared to be in no rush to curb output.

Brent crude settled down 81 cents at $58.50 a barrel. U.S. crude dropped 50 cents to settle at $53.38 a barrel. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.7% at $1,648.80 an ounce.

Spot gold rose 3.7% for the week, marking its biggest weekly gain since early August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi; Irons defends himself against critics of his Berlinale role and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans choir at Abbey Road studiosBritains Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and m...

US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers

Sacramento, Feb 22 AP At least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, bringing the number of cases in the U.S. to 35, health officials said Friday. More confirmed cases are likely amon...

UPDATE 1-India set to dazzle Trump with pomp and circumstance as trade rows fester

U.S. President Donald Trump will be accorded the biggest public reception given to any foreign leader in years during his visit to India beginning on Monday, officials say, one that could help paper over the two countries growing friction o...

UPDATE 2-U.S. prepares for coronavirus pandemic, school and business closures

U.S. health officials on Friday said they are preparing for the possibility of the spread of the new coronavirus through U.S. communities that would force closures of schools and businesses. The United States has yet to see community spread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020