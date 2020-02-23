Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 13:47 IST
Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

State-run Central Bank of India is looking to sell its entire 64.40 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary – Cent Bank Home Finance (CBHFL), a top bank official said. The lender has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for appointing merchant bankers. The shortlisted bankers will help the lender scout for a potential investor to buy its stake in the mortgage financier.

"We plan to exit from Cent Bank Home Finance. The bank already provides housing loans, and so, we feel that there is no need to have a housing finance subsidiary," Central Bank of India managing director and chief executive officer, Pallav Mohapatra, told PTI. The bank holds 64.40 percent in the unlisted housing finance company, while the remaining stake is held by Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Unit Trust of India (UTI) and National Housing Bank (NHB).

The bank is facing operational curbs under the Reserve Bank's (RBI) prompt corrective action (PCA) framework. Mohapatra said the process of determining the valuation of the Bhopal-headquartered home finance company will begin as soon as the merchant bankers are appointed.

"Right now, it is difficult to say how much we will be able to realize through this disinvestment. Once the valuation is done, we will be in a better position to assess the amount we can raise. But, we expect a better valuation for CBHFL than its peers as it is a deposit-taking NBFC," he said. In 2016, the bank had tried to sell its entire stake in CBHFL, but the deal could not be concluded.

PTI had then reported that another state-run Bank of Baroda had shown interest in buying a majority stake in the mortgage lender. In 2016, the 64 percent stake sale by the bank in its housing finance subsidiary could have fetched nearly Rs 250 crore, experts had said. CBHFL's net owned fund stood at Rs 111.57 crore as on March 31, 2019. Its advances stood at Rs 1270.9 crore while deposits were at Rs 482.33 crore as of end-March 2019.

During FY19, it reported a net profit of Rs 16.28 crore, with earning per share of Rs 6.51. In the April-December 2019, it had reported a net profit of Rs 8.92 crore as against Rs 9.87 crore in the first nine months of FY19. Its total assets stood at Rs 1,390.90 crore in the first nine months of FY20.

CBHFL was incorporated as 'Apna Ghar Vitta Nigam Ltd' and was subsequently renamed as 'Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd'. It commenced operation in June 1991. The home loan financier has a presence in nine states through 18 branches.

Besides the sale of this strategic investment, the city-based lender is also in the talks to sell its 20 percent stake in Indo Zambia Bank from where it is looking to garner around Rs 60 crore. The other stakeholders in the bank include Bank of India (BoI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) with 20 per cent stake each, and the Zambian government owning the balance.

"We are in talks with BoB and BoI to buy our stake in the bank," Mohapatra had told reporters after the announcement of Q3 FY20 results. The bank is also targeting to raise Rs 200 crore in the current quarter by monetizing its real estate properties.

In the quarter ended December, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 155 crore as against a net loss of Rs 718 crore in the year-ago period. The profitability was achieved due to better recoveries, higher income and reduction in cost, Mohapatra had said.

The bank's recovery, including sale to asset reconstruction companies, stood at Rs 1,273 crore. Recovery in written off accounts was Rs 520 crore during Q3 of FY20. It is expecting a good recovery in some of the stressed accounts such as Religare Finvest, Coastal Energen Ltd and Flexi Tuff in the present quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in the quarter ended December reduced to 19.99 percent from 20.64 percent, while net NPAs improved to 9.26 percent from 10.32 percent in the year-ago period. Mohapatra had said he expects net NPAs to come below 6 percent by the end this fiscal which will help the bank to come out of PCA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Intemperate language no offence under sexual harassment act:HC

The Madras High Court has observed a solitary allegation of intemperate language against a womanemployee does not constitute an offence under the law on sexual harassment at work place and the act cannot be allowedto be misused with exagger...

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

State-run Central Bank of India is looking to sell its entire 64.40 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary Cent Bank Home Finance CBHFL, a top bank official said. The lender has floated a request for proposal RFP for appointing me...

I have off-and-on relationship with drugs: The Weeknd

Singer The Weeknd says he has an off-and-on relationship with drugs, but they dont dictate his life. The Grammy-winning musician has always been open about his affiliation to drugs and has also referenced the topic in his songs like Often, ...

Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for Trump's visit

ITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020