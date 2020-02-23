Left Menu
CONVID 19: Airports to screen passengers from 4 more countries

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-02-2020 15:32 IST
  Created: 23-02-2020 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aviation regulator DGCA has ordered screening of passengers from four more countries -- Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, as part of efforts to prevent spreading of coronavirus. Now, fliers from as many as 10 countries would be screened at Indian airports.

Already, passengers traveling in flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore are being screened at Indian airports in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (CONVID 19). Cases of the virus infection have been reported in many countries, including India.

In a communication issued on Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has been decided to expand universal screening of all passengers arriving in flights from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. The screening must be ensured immediately "once they step out of the specific locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the health and family welfare ministry, it said.

In this regard, the watchdog said all airlines should make an in-flight announcement on flights coming from these countries. Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport on Saturday said it has started screening passengers arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal for coronavirus in compliance with the central government's directives.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is the joint venture company managing and operating the city airport, said it is already screening passengers from China, Honk Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea. The death toll due to the epidemic climbed to 2,345 with 109 more fatalities reported, while the confirmed cases of infection rose to 76,288, according to Chinese health officials.

