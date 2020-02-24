Left Menu
Maruti Suzuki launches petrol version of Vitara Brezza, price starts at Rs 7.34 lakh

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 12:22 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched the petrol version of its popular compact SUV Vitara Brezza priced between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS-VI petrol Vitara Brezza is powered by 1.5 litre K-series engine with 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options with smart hybrid, the company said in a statement.

The new petrol Vitara Brezza was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 held earlier this month. "Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

With the company deciding to exit diesel engine in the wake of BS-VI emission norms coming into effect from April 1, the diesel version is being phased out. Launched in 2016, with diesel engine only, the Vitara Brezza helped Maruti Suzuki establish itself as leader in utility vehicle segment. In less than four years of its launch it has sold over 5 lakh units, the company said.

