Jobs Galore at Jain (Deemed-to-be University), Bengaluru With New Age Opportunities

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 24-02-2020 15:35 IST
  Created: 24-02-2020 15:35 IST
BENGALURU, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India had almost 19 million unemployed people by the end of the year 2019. India has the second-largest population in the world and has ranked third in the annual World GDP contribution. India is making advancements, however, with many people being unemployed, unemployment is truly a serious issue for the Indian population. The Indian job market is in the stagnant stage with an unemployment rate of almost 5.29 %. This is because the economy is generating fewer jobs per unit of GDP. The rate of unemployment in the youth age 15-24 is almost 10.7% in the year 2019.

This is because of the lack of high-quality education and skills which are required to ensure that the person will end up bragging a good job and earn a handsome amount of money. To survive in the throat-cutting competition the fresher will have to work hard to acquire adequate knowledge and New Age skills.

Placements for the Academic Year 2019-20 at Jain (Deemed-to-be University) has once again ended on a high note with 1250 students being selected by 238 Companies. Some of the top-notch companies such as TCS, Mphasis, Ernst & Young, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Morgan Stanley, AXA, Synapse Innovation, Grant Thornton etc. have participated in hiring.

The highest CTC offered was 30 lakhs per annum and with an average CTC of 6 lakhs per annum.

"We are pleased the way the Industry has come forward to hire students and happy for our students who have secured their dream jobs in Campus placements. We have completed 80% of the placements and shall complete 100% by May 2019. These graduates are expected to join the industry from June 2020. We focus on preparing our students with new age skills that are required by high tech industries in India and abroad. To prepare our students to take up jobs overseas, we have increased the focus on imparting skills sets needed abroad including foreign language training." says Dr. Easwaran Iyer, Director - Industry Interface & Placements.

In recent years, companies have been looking for new age skills like Python, Devops, Full Stack, Cloud Technology, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Mobile Applications. However, the students have preferred Python, Big Data, Cloud Technology & Cyber Security. To impart these skills, it is important to have the industry involvement in academia at various levels and the right pedagogy.

About Jain (Deemed-to-be University)

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) offers programs in the areas of Information Security, Mobile Technology, Cloud Technology, Data Science, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Automation, Metallurgy, Automobile, Aerospace and Aeronautical at the under graduate and post graduate levels. These new age programs bridge the skill gap and improve career prospects.

For more information, please visit : www.jainuniversity.ac.in

The University works closely with some of the Industry partners to develop some of the best new age programs and delivers them effectively through innovative labs, regular faculty development programs, and various industry interface activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

