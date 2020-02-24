Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam tells banks to cut or delay loan payments from virus-hit firms - c.bank

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:36 IST
Vietnam tells banks to cut or delay loan payments from virus-hit firms - c.bank

Vietnam's central bank ordered commercial banks on Monday to eliminate, cut or delay interest payments on loans to companies facing losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. The move by State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) came as authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on the economy from a rapidly spreading virus outbreak.

"The order applies to all payments due Jan. 23 to March 30," the SBV said on its website. "Commercial banks have to assess losses the companies are enduring since the outbreak and ensure to maintain creditworthiness for future loans," it added. The government said it would stick to this year's economic growth target of 6.8% and take steps to ease the impact of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fifth Italian dies from coronavirus in Europe's worst flare-up

A fifth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government battled to contain Europes worst outbreak of the illness and Italian shares tumbled nearly 5 on fears over the economic impact. More ...

Iran nuclear deal commission to meet in Vienna

Brussels, Feb 24 AFP The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the EUs diplomatic service announced, after Britain, France and Germany launched a dispute process over Irans successive pullbacks. The of...

Sushil Modi tables 14th Economic Survey of Bihar in Vidhan Sabha

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi tabled the Economic Survey of Bihar for the year 2019-20 in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. The 14th Economic Survey consists of 14 chapters including state finances, agriculture and allied sectors, enterprises...

Ayushman Bharat range of services to be expanded in April

Additional service packages including basic oral health care, elderly and palliative healthcare and emergency medical services are planned to be rolled out at Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres in April, a key Government official s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020