Tanya M Sood of House of Aynat nominated at the Women Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards by Business World

Tanya M Sood, creative director and founder of House of Aynat, was nominated for the Fashion and Lifestyle Women Entrepreneur Award by BW Businessworld. The award celebrates women entrepreneurs who have pursued interests in any related field of the fashion and lifestyle sector in India.

  Updated: 24-02-2020 18:40 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tanya M Sood, creative director and founder of House of Aynat, was nominated for the Fashion and Lifestyle Women Entrepreneur Award by BW Businessworld. The award celebrates women entrepreneurs who have pursued interests in any related field of the fashion and lifestyle sector in India. House of Aynat, an artistic manifestation of jewellery designer Tanya M Sood, is her haven of creativity, grace and excellence. A true reflection of her personality and aesthetic sense, the brand derives its name from the inverted spelling of its founder, Tanya M Sood. Offering an extensive collection of gems, metals, pearls along with precious and semi precious stones, House of Aynat is today known for its modern jewellery designs as well as personalised creations for a discerning clientele. Wife of Avneesh Sood (Director, Eros Group), Tanya M Sood began her foray into the corporate world at an early age, where she ventured into the operations side of the fashion industry. With an impressive career spanning over a decade now, she has been associated with PR & the Fashion Industry. House of Aynat was born out of her creative vision and philosophy to create jewellery that not only enhances one's outward appearance but also, inner strength and confidence. Following a successful launch with Radhika Apte, the brand has had a number of fulfilling associations with Gauri and Nainika, Pankaj Nidhi, Abhinav Mishra, Mahima Mahajan and more. Since the launch House of Aynat has also become a favourite of several Bollywood actresses including Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Rakul Preet, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Todd, TaapseePannu, Tara Sutaria, Vidya Balan and Yami Gautam. The Women Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards (WESA) hosted by Business World recognises and celebrates exceptional women entrepreneurs whose innovative approach & clutter-breaking ideas have created positive changes in the business and social ecosystem in India. The Fashion and Lifestyle Women Entrepreneur Award previously felicitated Sanjita Prasad- Director, Amaltas Apparel & Accessories and Lubeina L Shahpurwala- Co-founder, Mustang Socks & Accessories. Speaking about her journey, Tanya M Sood said, "I'm very thrilled to be nominated for this award as a recognition for House of Aynat, a true labour of love and my lifelong dream. Being nominated alongside such inspiring women, powering through and breaking boundaries is something truly worth celebrating."

"Creating jewellery as art that you can wear is a passion of mine and ignites a fire like no other. I was inspired by all the naysayers and forged my own path ahead despite several roadblocks and limitations. It has been an amazing journey and the love and appreciation we receive from our patrons is truly what keeps me going," she added. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

