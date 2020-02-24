Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taj inspires awe, timeless testament to rich Indian culture: Prez Trump in visitors' book

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agra
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:57 IST
Taj inspires awe, timeless testament to rich Indian culture: Prez Trump in visitors' book

US President Donald Trump on Monday extolled the Taj Mahal as an "awe-inspiring" monument which is a "timeless testament" to the rich and diverse beauty of the Indian culture. He wrote the glowing words in the visitor's book of the Taj Mahal which he and his family visited in the evening during his brief visit to Agra.

Trump on his first state visit to India arrived in Agra at around 4:30 pm from Ahmedabad accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and a high-level delegation. "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian Culture!' Thank You, India," the US President wrote in the visitors' book and jointly signed it with the First Lady.

The Uttar Pradesh government also tweeted pictures of the couple as Trump signed the book, and the comments they left behind in it. The couple spent about an hour at the iconic Taj Mahal complex and marvelled at the famed 17th century Mughal-era mausoleum built as a monument of love.

The couple took a stroll in the resplendent gardens by the reflecting pool of the celebrated monument, holding hands as a cool breeze made their experience even more pleasant. Trump and his family watched the sunset from the mausoleum before heading back to the Kheria airbase on way to Delhi.

The visit of the 45th President of the United States to Agra and Taj has generated a huge excitement among the local residents. Some shops have even displayed their own banners, welcoming Trump to India. Earlier, Trump also took to Twitter to express his sentiments about his first official visit to India, which began with a trip to Ahmedabad.

"First lady and I have travelled 8,000 miles around the world to give a message to each citizen of this country – America loves India, America respects India, and the people of America will always be true and committed friends of the people of India,” the American leader tweeted in Hindi, as he attended the mega event 'Namaste Trump' in Gujarat's famous city. The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631.

The celebrated landmark, a UNESCO world heritage site, has been spoken about glowingly by poets, authors, historians and featured in countless films and documentaries. One of the most photographed sites in the world, it is always high on the itinerary of head of states visiting India.

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had described it as a "a teardrop on the cheek of eternity". The architectural marvel inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 is made of white Makrana marble and red sandstones, and renowned for its intricate inlay work on the stone surface.

The Taj Mahal, considered one of the seven wonders of the world, stands on the bank of Yamuna, and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. Authorities at ASI had "advanced the dates" for mud-pack treatment for the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal at the Taj Mahal in view of Trump's visit to the famed mausoleum.

The chandelier above the royal graves were also refurbished, officials said. In 2015, the then US President Barack Obama was scheduled to visit the monument during his India visit. It is said he could not do so due to security reasons.

The last US president to visit the the Mughal-era wonder was Bill Clinton who had come to India in 2000. He had seen the Taj Mahal along with daughter Chelsea Clinton. In 1959, then US president David Dwight Eisenhower had visited the Taj along with then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt panel experts say ship quarantine was not perfect

Tokyo, Feb 24 AP Japanese health officials and experts on a government panel acknowledged Monday that the quarantine of the virus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess was not perfect, but defended Japans decision to release about 1,000 passenge...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

Lyon, Feb 24 AFP A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolate...

BMTC extends travel facility to PUC students from residence to exam centre

In the view of 2nd PUC exams from March 4, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC has approved free travel for students from home to exam centre on Monday.BMTC has extended free travel facility to all PUC students from their ...

Punjab CM mourns death of Group Captain Cheema in aircraft crash

Punjab Chief Minister Singh on Monday expressed deep anguish over the crash of a micro-light aircraft in the Army Cantonment Area here, which left an Indian Air Force IAF pilot dead. One NCC aircraft crashed today in Punjabs Patiala after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020