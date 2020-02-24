Pradhan meets US Energy Secretary

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to review ongoing strategic partnership in energy sector between the two nations. "Co-chaired with US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette the U.S-India Energy Cooperation Roundtable attended by US and Indian energy companies organized by US India Strategic Partnership Forum," Pradhan tweeted.

India has begun sourcing crude oil from the US in a big way as it looks to move away from its traditional suppliers in the volatile Middle East region. It also has signed up long-term contracts for import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. India is looking to ramp up imports from the US to meet its vast energy needs.

"Had a good meeting with United States Secretary of Energy, Mr. Dan Brouillette. Congratulated @SecBrouillette and wished him success in his new role," Pradhan tweeted. "We jointly reviewed the ongoing Strategic Energy Partnership between our two countries and agreed to take it to the next level." He did not elaborate on the deliberations at the meeting.

"Had a productive engagement with energy players from the US and India to advance our goals of energy security with the objective of achieving energy justice for our people," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.