HashedIn Technologies Kick-starts its 17th Version of HashedIn University

BANGALORE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd is proud to announce that it has launched its 17th edition of HashedIn University, with the biggest ever batch of 150+ engineering graduates recruited from 60 participating colleges across India. HashedIn University is a 2-month intensive yet fun-filled unique training boot camp that is conducted with a motive of creating experts in next-gen technologies and transforming freshers into highly confident business professionals. It also nurtures the tendency to produce full-stack developers for digital and cloud platforms.

The new recruits are imparted both technical and business knowledge, which they derive from numerous guest lectures featuring prominent veterans from the technical world. Some of the tracks covered in HashedIn University are Full Stack Training on Backend, Frontend & SE principles, Advanced tracks for ML, Chatbot, Redis, etc.

According to Himanshu Varshney, CEO, HashedIn Technologies , "The vision of HashedIn University (HU) is to produce technically sound engineers who are ready to face challenges and blend with an emerging competitive industry. We facilitate the freshers in every new technology and keep them on track to help them grow in their careers. HU has been established on a 'compressed action learning' platform, which clearly showcases the difference between a good and a great engineer. This paves a way for our Hashers to learn and inculcate certain values to become great engineers and the new-age workforce."

On completion of the 2-month program, the industry-ready techies are allocated to product innovative teams and put on a fast-track growth trajectory to take on bigger roles.

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 225+ robust solutions for 165+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about our Intelligent SaaS solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com.

