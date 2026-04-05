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Chinnaswamy Stadium Honors Cricket Legends Dravid and Kumble

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore has officially named its ends after cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble. The ceremony was attended by their families and notable members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The gesture honors their contributions to Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:02 IST
Chinnaswamy Stadium Honors Cricket Legends Dravid and Kumble
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The M Chinnaswamy Stadium now bears the names of cricket icons Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble at its ends following an official unveiling on Sunday. The ceremony, marked by emotional tributes, saw their family members and prominent Karnataka State Cricket Association officials in attendance.

Dravid, with 24177 international runs, has the old BEML end named in his honor, while Kumble, boasting 956 international wickets, lends his name to the pavilion end. The gesture recognizes their unmatched contributions to the sport and their longstanding ties with the iconic venue.

Kumble and Dravid, in heartfelt acknowledgments, expressed gratitude for the recognition. Dravid described the stadium as a 'second home' and credited it with shaping his cricketing career. Family members, including Dravid's mother, Pushpa, and Kumble's wife, Chetana, shared in the proud moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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