Shell launches advanced fleet management solutions in India

Shell, a British-Dutch oil and gas company headquartered in the Netherlands and incorporated in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday launched its fleet solutions portfolio in India. Aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership for fleet owners, the portfolio of products and services comprising Shell Fuels, Shell Fleet Prepaid Program and Shell Telematics provide better control over operations and increased protection against fraud, the company said.

Based on insights from over 60 years of global fleet management business and more than six million fleet cards, the range of solutions introduced in India brings together Shell's global experience and expertise, cutting-edge technology, and world-class innovation to offer a distinctive Shell advantage to Indian fleet owners, it said. "Our mission is to be our customers' number one choice for sustainable mobility solutions. We would like to achieve this through understanding their fleet management problems and then providing customized solutions to them," general manager (business development, marketing, and operations) Fleet Solutions, Parminder Kohli told reporters here.

The general manager of Fleet Solutions-Asia Zain Hak said Shell has an in-depth understanding of the needs of fleet owners with its extensive fleet management experience spanning 30 countries. "Our promise to our customers in India is to bring our most relevant mobility solutions from across the globe and offer them the right tools enabling transparent operations," Hak added.

