Takeda appoints Mahender Nayak as area head for ICMEA regions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:05 IST
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mahender Nayak as area head for its ICMEA (India, C.I.S., Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) regions. Nayak will be based in Dubai and will lead the company's operations from there, Takeda Pharmaceutical said in a statement.

Before this role, Nayak oversaw portfolio management for Takeda's Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit based in Singapore, it added. "This is an exciting time to move to a part of the world that is teeming with great opportunities to increase patient access to Takeda's highly innovative medicines. We aim to do this through our commercial activities and commitments around our approaches to access to medicines across rare diseases, oncology, neuroscience, and gastroenterology," Nayak said.

Nayak has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, the statement said.

