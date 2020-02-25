Wadala Style Icons 2020 is to be held at Ajmera i-Land

Left Menu
MUMBAI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajmera i-Land is soon to host the Wadala Style Icons 2020 on Sunday, 15th March, 2020. Presented by Vemah Salon and Spa, sponsored by Ajmera Realty, Wadala Style Icons 2020 is inviting all the beautiful women from Wadala, Chembur, Sion & Matunga to participate for the glamorous title of Miss & Mrs Wadala.

It takes a tremendous amount of confidence to walk across the stage. From setting goals to positive self-talk, contestants will experience being the most confident version of themselves. Building self-confidence comes from the little day-to-day activities that they do. From waking up every morning and telling oneself that they look great and that they are going to have a great day to surrounding themselves with individuals who will uplift them every day. Building self-confidence is about knowing oneself and staying true to it.

Bhavesh Joshi-Sales & Marketing Head of Ajmera Realty, Mumbai says, "I believe self-confidence is another word for self-love, and before you can love yourself, you must first know yourself. Discovering your purpose and your passions are vital in building self-confidence. From that foundation, I believe the opinions of others can no longer pollute how you view yourself and ultimately your worth. Wadala Style Icons 2020 is a good opportunity for women to gain confidence. The motive behind this event is to encourage all those ladies who had a childhood dream to walk the ramp with grace and glamour, but couldn't do so due to the responsibilities they had in life. They can also be role models, whether they win or not, just from their experience."

Former Miss Mumbai and a fashion icon herself - Nisha Haraale will be leading the choreography for this show. Couples also will be seen competing for the Title of Mr. and Mrs. Wadala. Participants from 14 years till above 50 years have enrolled themselves for this competition, and it is a delight to witness the enthusiasm they have for it.

Wadala, the next BKC of Mumbai is undergoing a lot of infrastructural development, along with the increasing need for entertainment and glamour. It is expected to become an event that people will look forward to on their yearly calendar with each passing year; it grows from strength to strength, along with this fast developing and thriving location.

About Ajmera Group:

Having established itself over 51 years, Ajmera Group is recognized as one of India's leading Real Estate Company. The reach and interest of the Ajmera Group has only grown with time and has extended to other realms, such as solar power, sports, vaults security, cement and social welfare. The company now has a strong presence in and around Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Bangalore as well as an international project in Bahrain and United Kingdom. Quality, innovative construction technology, comfort, aesthetic appeal and maximum value for your money are few attributes that enrich Ajmera with the belief that people have entrusted in them.

