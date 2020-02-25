Left Menu
12-Year-Old Bangladesh Boy Recovers Successfully After a Complex Spine Tumour Surgery at Gleneagles Global Hospitals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:05 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Abdul Aleem (name changed), a 12-year-old boy from Bangladesh was diagnosed with a giant nerve sheath tumour measuring 15X15X20 cms covering the entire lower part of the neck. The giant tumour was removed successfully in a 12-hour marathon single-stage surgery by a team of top neurosurgeons at Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, the largest facility of Gleneagles Global Hospitals network in India.

The boy’s condition was very critical as the tumour was extending into the left side of the neck and chest cavity.

Abdul visited the neurosurgery department with complaints of swelling on the left side of his neck above the collar bone which was growing backwards towards the cervical spine; he was in pain from the past two years. The tumour had completely destroyed the bones in the lower neck and the major blood vessels on the left side of the neck were encased and displaced by this large tumour. His reports confirmed that he needed urgent treatment for the giant nerve sheath tumour.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors led by Dr Nigel Symss (Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon) along with Dr Phani Kiran S (Senior Consultant Spine Surgeon), Dr Rajkumar (Senior Consultant Vascular Surgeon), Dr Jagannath PM (Neurosurgeons), Dr Arul K (Neurosurgeons) and Dr Ramana (Neuro-Anaesthetist & Neuro-critical care) performed the surgery. After a complete examination and investigations of the boy, the doctors decided to remove the large tumour in a single-stage surgery.

Talking about the case, Dr Nigel Symss, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Gleneagles Global Health City, said, “The advantage of single-stage surgery is less amount of blood loss, fewer chances of infection, avoiding a second surgery and a shorter hospital stay. These kinds of the tumours are a benign schwannoma and are slow-growing; if not diagnosed early may cause serious neurological deficits and instability of the spine. Giant dumbbell spinal schwannomas are uncommon lesions and their surgical treatment is demanding and challenging, requiring a multidisciplinary team approach for achieving the best functional recovery.”

The microsurgical excision of the tumour was performed using a microscope and CUSA. The nerves and major neck vessels around this tumour were delicately separated by the expert surgeons in a 12-hour long single-stage surgery.

Dr Rajkumar, Senior Consultant, Vascular Surgeon, Gleneagles Global Health City, said, “The surgery was so challenging that any damage to the blood vessels or nerves during the surgery would have led to a major stroke or paralysis to the boy.”

“The accepted treatment for these benign tumours is complete surgical resection where feasible, and where indicated, vertebral fixation,”, added Dr Phani Kiran, Senior Consultant, Spine Surgeon, Gleneagles Global Health City.

The tumour was removed completely and the destroyed part of the cervical spine was stabilized with titanium cage and plate with screws. Abdul is recovering well and undergoing physiotherapy and he has no new neurological deficits.

About Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise

Gleneagles Global Hospitals and Continental Hospitals are part of Parkway Pantai hospital network. Our India hospitals have established themselves as the region’s best known brands in private healthcare, synonymous with best-in-class patient experience and outcomes. We have our hospitals at Bengaluru, Chennai Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Parkway Pantai is part of IHH Healthcare, one of the world’s largest healthcare groups by market capitalisation. IHH operates more than 15,000 licensed beds across 80 hospitals in 10 countries worldwide, offering the full spectrum of integrated healthcare services from clinics to hospitals to quaternary care and a wide range of ancillary services including medical education.

Visit: https://www.gleneaglesglobalhospitals.com/

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

The boy along with the team of doctors from Gleneagles Global Health City who performed the surgery

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

