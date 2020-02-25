Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB lists Rs 850 cr masala bonds on India INX

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:25 IST
ADB lists Rs 850 cr masala bonds on India INX

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has listed its 10-year masala bonds worth Rs 850 crore on the global debt listing platform of India INX. The proceeds would be used to support local currency lending and investment in India, the BSE-owned exchange said in a release on Tuesday.

India INX is the country's first international exchange, located at International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City in Gujarat. ADB's masala bonds are listed on both Luxembourg exchange and India INX.

"This is the first time a foreign issuer and a supranational is doing a primary listing with India INX and we are excited to welcome ADB as a marquee issuer on our platform. This will help further in making GIFT IFSC a global hub for fund raising by Indian and Foreign issuers," India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said. ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem said "the listing rules and processes at India INX are modelled on global standards making time to market fast and efficient."

ADB's bonds were distributed to investors in the Americas (21 per cent) and Europe (79 per cent) with 28 per cent placed with banks and 72 per cent with fund managers, India INX said. Since the launch of the bourse's global debt listing platform, medium-term notes worth USD 48 billion and bonds worth over USD 21 billion have been listed so far, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

4 nabbed, gold worth Rs 1.38 crore seized by DRI in Hyderabad

Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit have seized Rs 1.38 crore worth smuggled gold and arrested four accused persons under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. According to DRI officials, acting on the b...

Bangladesh's biggest zoo calls time on elephant rides

Dhaka, Feb 25 AFP Bangladeshs biggest zoo has called time on elephant rides following a long-running campaign by activists. The ban was quietly introduced last month, Dhaka zoo curator Nurul Islam told AFP, adding it would never been lifte...

We are pretty close to it: Trump on US-Taliban peace deal.

We are pretty close to it Trump on US-Taliban peace deal....

'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace: Cong to PM Modi and Kejriwal

Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics. This i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020