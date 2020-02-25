US stocks open higher, stabilising after Monday rout

New York, Feb 25 (AFP) Wall Street stocks advanced early Tuesday, stabilising from the prior session's rout as markets continued to monitor the spread of the coronavirus. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 28,115.36. On Monday, the blue-chip index suffered its worst session in more than two years amid fears the virus will derail global growth.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.5 percent at 3,243.09, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to 9,301.55.

