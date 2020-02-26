Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar slips on caution U.S. may not be immune to epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 06:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 06:33 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips on caution U.S. may not be immune to epidemic
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar was on the defensive on Wednesday as rising expectations of a U.S. rate cut and warning from U.S. health officials on a domestic coronavirus outbreak called into question the perceived relative strength of U.S. financial assets.

The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies fell to 98.980, having lost 0.9% since it peaked at a near three-year high of 99.915 last week. Against the yen, the U.S. currency traded at 110.25 yen, about two full yen below its 10-month high touched last Thursday, after three straight days of losses.

The euro fetched $1.08815, extending its rebound since it hit near a three-year low of $1.0778 on Thursday. The dollar had risen until last week as investors had regarded the United States as less exposed to the coronavirus and its economy more resilient than other major economies, making U.S. assets a safe harbor.

But such convictions have started to crumble. A top official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans to begin preparing for coronavirus to spread within the country, while another official said it was no longer a question of if, but when, the virus would become a global pandemic.

As outbreaks started to quickly spread to the Middle East and Europe, investors no longer saw the U.S. economy immune and started to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates to support the U.S. economy. U.S. money market futures now fully price in a 0.25 percentage point cut by the end of June, compared to about 50% chance a week ago.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield plunged to a record low near 1.30%, reducing the dollar's relative yield attraction. In contrast to the Fed, the world's other major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have limited room for easing with their policy rates already at record lows.

"Markets had been under-estimating the risk of coronavirus but I think that phase is over by now," said Tatsuya Chiba, manager of forex at Mitsubishi Trust Bank. Chiba said the risk-off mood is likely to linger for another month or so until the market reach the extreme in the opposite direction by over-estimating the risk.

"I would think we will see the peak of fears when people become seriously worried about an epidemic in the United States." The risk-sensitive Australian dollar stood at $0.6603 , stuck near Monday's 11-year low of $0.6585.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.Here are quotes ...

New legislation proposed to reduce stress caused by late payments

New legislation is being proposed which aims to reduce the stress and financial hardship caused by late payments to small businesses.The Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash is considering stricter rules around payment practices between ...

African Union Executive Council endorses AfDB President for the second term

The Executive Council of the African Union has supported Dr. Akinwumi Adesinas candidacy for a second term as President of the African Development Bank. The decision was taken during the thirty-sixth Ordinary Session of th...

Tokyo baseball team to play in empty stadium amid coronavirus fears

Tokyos Yomiuri Giants baseball team will play two preseason games in an empty stadium, the latest impact on sports as Japan implements measures to contain the coronavirus just months before it hosts the 2020 Summer Olympics.The move comes a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020