Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities continue to tumble on global cues, metals lose shine

Equity benchmark indices extended their decline for the fourth consecutive session during early hours on Wednesday after massive sell-offs in global markets amid concerns over coronavirus cases spreading beyond China.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:23 IST
Equities continue to tumble on global cues, metals lose shine
Hindalco dipped by 2.3 pc on Wednesday morning at Rs 170.35 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices extended their decline for the fourth consecutive session during early hours on Wednesday after massive sell-offs in global markets amid concerns over coronavirus cases spreading beyond China. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 261 points or 0.65 per cent to 40,020 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 81 points at 11,717.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty metal down by 1.32 per cent, auto by 1.14 per cent, realty by 1.02 per cent and IT by 0.94 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco dipped by 2.3 per cent at Rs 170.35 per share while Tata Steel lost by 1.6 per cent to Rs 414.35.

Sun Pharma and Cipla were down by 2.4 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively. Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel, Wipro and GAIL traded with a negative bias. However, shares of Bandhan Bank surged by 4 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India lifted the regulatory restriction on branch opening.

The other which showed marginal gains were Hindustan Lever, Britannia, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corporation. Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as a US warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic drove another Wall Street tumble.

That led MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down by 1.28 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was down by 0.86 per cent following growing concerns the virus could cancel the Tokyo Olympics. Chinese shares fell by 1.3 per cent while South Korea's Kospi dropped by over 1 per cent.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tech should build inclusivity, trust, and sustainability: Microsoft CEO

Addressing a gathering of tech leaders and developers at Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged them to build a technology that promotes inclusivity, trust, and sustainability. On the second day of his In...

UPDATE 1-Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of U.S.-India trade deal - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to promptly conclude ongoing trade talks that they hope can lead to the first phase of a bilateral U.S.-India trade deal, the White House said.The statement fol...

Amidst dismal market performance True Beacon's impressive debut

Bengaluru Karnataka India Feb 26 ANIPRNewswire Sensex logged its biggest single-day plunge in more than a decade after the Union Budget was announced, signalling a market reaction against the lack of increased stimulus and structural reform...

Hintz, Stars blow past Hurricanes

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars defeated Carolina 4-1, ruining the celebratory mood for the Hurricanes on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin made 40 saves with a splendid performance.Tyler...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020